Solardo Presents Higher Event in Dubrovnik

After two years of unforgettable sell out shows in Dubrovnik, Croatia, mighty Manchester duo Solardo are aiming for a hat trick in 2022. In conjunction with Pollen Presents, Solardo announced their largest festival to date from September 23-27th: The pair curate their biggest ever line up with international tastemakers, showcasing some of the world’s top house and techno talent, a testament to the Manchester duo’s musical depth.

Higher Dubrovnik event lineup and ticket details

The first wave of names include Marco Carola, FJAAK, Nicole Moudaber, Mall Grab, Maya Jane Coles, Vintage Culture, Nic Fanciulli, Lee Foss and many more. After multiple sell-out shows at WHP, Circus Liverpool & London, Higher is now set to grow into a multi venue event across this historic city.

Accommodation and ticket packages start at just £529, with party passes for what is one of Europe’s leading house and techno weekenders starting at only £249.

More about Dubrovnik, the beautiful city along the Adriatic Sea

Dubrovnik is famous for its vibrancy, with enchanting views sweeping over the terracotta rooftops, distinctive cobbled Old Town streets, numerous plazas and museums that detail the rich tapestry of Croatia’s past.

Many may also recognise the city from hit series and films like Game Of Thrones and Star Wars.. It is a truly unique backdrop for a series of world class house and techno parties and this now globally renowned weekender takes place across its most essential sites, from an ancient fortress to a panoramic terrace high above the city and overlooking the piercing blue Adriatic Sea.

Each location has its own charm and character and will resurrect to life with world-class sound and production. You can expect plenty of stunning views over the walled city and glistening sea, with breathtaking sunsets and sunrises every day as you enjoy beachside takeovers, pool and fortress parties and terrace sessions like no other.

The best of house and techno

House and techno duo Solardo lead the charge. Since DJ Mag crowned them as “Best Breakthrough Act of 2016” and “Best Duo of 2017”, have never looked back. They have released on the likes of Elrow, Toolroom Records and Green Velvet’s Relief Records, have topped the Beatport charts and run their own vital Sola label. Now they bring their excellent curatorial skills to another mouthwatering Higher event.

They will be joined by a “who’s who” of house and techno talent from across the board. The acts include Music On’s Marco Carola, Berlin outfit FJAAK, Moodlabel head Nicole Moudaber, party starter Mall Grab, the phenomenal Maya Jane Coles and global star Vintage Culture. There is more firepower from wAFF, Lee Foss, Mason Maynard, Andrea Oliva, Ben Hemsley, Eli Brown, Shermanology, Nic Fanciulli and so on.

Enjoy amazing music in a historic city

Away from the music there is a rich array of culture to explore around the city, whether you meander on foot through the lime-paved streets, travel via cable car up to the fortress or simply lay back on the beach and soak up the good vibes. For those wanting an even more unique experience, add ons include VIP upgrades and sea-faring boat parties.

There is wide variety of accommodation options for Higher, including the elegant suites, luxury spa and spectacular views of Valamar Lacroma, the beautiful Valamar Argosy Hotel with its fine restaurant, terrace, wellness zone and infinity pool, the exquisite 5* Valamar Collection Dubrovnik just a few minutes from the Old Town and Tirena Sunny Hotel, a quiet haven close to the historic centre of Dubrovnik.

Although you can’t get tickets right now, you can sign up for the latest information about the event. In fact, sign up to the mailing list for Solardo’s upcoming event here.