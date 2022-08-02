Splash House Will Heat Up Palm Springs Again in August

Splash House, the ever-popular summer festival series, has spectacular artist lineups for the second and third editions of its recently-enhanced triple weekend season in 2022. Celebrating its ninth year and fresh off of a successful first June edition since 2019, Splash House continues to establish itself as a world-class favorite in the summer festival calendar by blending innovative electronic music, poolside partying, and resort amenities with Palm Springs‘ famous desert landscapes. The August editions of Splash House start off with the weekend of August 12-14. The festival then returns on the weekend of August 19-21.

Photo Credit: Felicia Garcia

Splash House in August taking place in three fantastic hotel resorts

The August editions extend Splash House’s high-quality electronic curation that continues to bring an vibrant combo of industry titans and emerging global talent to the desert for two unique weekends. The three hotel resorts that will host the two amazing August weekends are the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro. All three hotel resorts each have their own distinct feel transporting fans to multiple eras of Palm Springs aesthetic history all within the festival footprint.

Photo Credit: Gina Joy

The artists for Splash House’s August Weekend One

The artists for the August Weekend One of Splash House include some of modern house music’s hottest names. These artists include dance-floor superstar favorite John Summit, house hitter Dombresky and melodic idols like deep house queen Nora En Pure, exquisite multi-instrumentalist Dabin, and Swiss-Italian stalwart EDX. Cross-genre stylings include a DJ set from exciting French production duo Polo & Pan, extraordinary Australian trio PNAU, electro-pop DJ/producer and singer-songwriting virtuoso Elohim, hip-hop crossover act Austin Millz, indie-electronic producer Chet Porter, and funk duo Franc Moody (who will play a DJ set).

The underground sounds of Rebūke, Tinlicker, CINTHIE, Patrick Holland, and Mason Collective are also among other artists which everyone should check out. Weekend Two’s lineup is as excellent as Weekend One’s lineup as well.

Image Courtesy: SplashHouse.com

Splash House’s August Weekend Two lineup

The lineup for August Weekend Two is equally-stacked. The artists on Weekend Two that will excite everyone include crossover favorites like Mercury Prize-nominated British production outfit JUNGLE playing a DJ set, live phenom Elderbrook, and a club set from alt-pop duo NEIL FRANCES.

Household names such as the enigmatic Malaa, Australian house favorite Sonny Fodera, and prolific UK duo Solardo will be bringing four to the four grooves in full force. MEMBA, DEVAULT, Mindchatter, and a DJ set from Phantoms provide strong representation on the mid-tempo electronic side of things. Additionally, the presence of next-generation house risers like Noizu, VNSSA, Kyle Watson, Coco & Breezy, and Eden Prince are also going to pump up the jam at Weekend Two even more.

Image Courtesy: SplashHouse.com

After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum

At nighttime, Splash House attendees can experience memorable After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum. The attendees will enjoy an open-air dance floor and witness their favorite artists perform alongside historic airplanes. The beautiful backdrops of the San Jacinto Mountains will complement the performances. This location has become a staple of the Splash House experience, while also hosting the debut of Desert Air last December. Dirtybird label boss Claude VonStroke and in-demand super producer SG Lewis (DJ Set) are the headliners for August Weekend One. Meanwhile, the world-famous house and techno icon Seth Troxler and an artist to be announced carry the day party into the after hours for August Weekend Two.

Photo Credit: Erik Velasquez

Passes for the Splash House weekends

All pass types and hotel package options are still available for purchase. Click on this link to purchase passes from Splash House’s Passes webpage. Fans should remember that all passes include additional fees. According to Splash House’s Passes webpage, GA passes for the August editions range from $159 to $219. Afterwards, Combo passes range from $199 to $264, After Hours GA passes range from $60 to $80, and fans can purchase After Hours VIP passes at $100. Furthermore, for extra star treatment, attendees can add tables, daybeds, cabanas if they can bay a $150-300 reservation fee (plus a minimum beverage purchase on site).

There is more

Wait, there are more amenities for the attendees to add. Attendees can join the “Disco Drag Brunch” at Oscar’s Palm Springs for $35, “Mixing & Mingling” at Mr. Lyons for $50, “Whiskey Tasting & Omakase Dinner” at Sandfish for $135, and “Tacos & Tequila” at Saguaro for $45. For added security for personal belongings, Splash House attendees can rent lockers for $15-30 (and yes, plus fees). Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.

Photo Credit: Erik Garcia

Have fun in Palm Springs, away from the hectic city life

Splash House’s trendy, stylish, and fun-loving community makes the event what it is. A hideaway from the metropolis that is Los Angeles, the festival series create an environment that welcomes all music fans, fashionistas, travelers, and everyonee seeking a unique festival. This festival aims to set itself different from many popular festivals such as Tomorrowland, EDC, and Ultra Music Festival. These two weekends will guarantee fun and unforgettable memories for all who will attend.