Subtronics Joins Relentless Beats’ November Lineup

Relentless Beats has no shortage of events lined up for this month and next. The November rave experience expands with Subtronics headlining Relentless Beats’ event on November 6-7, 2020.

With Relentless Beats’ Halloween event, RITUAL, less than a week away, and NGHTMRE most recently taking the stage, the electronic dance music event promoter already continues to announce its latest event to begin November.

Subtronics at Relentless Beats events

Subtronics is no stranger to Relentless Beats events, having joined its stages in past festivals. In addition to Subtronics headlining both days, Level Up will join as his opener. Furthermore, Boogie T will join the two on Friday, while Dirt Monkey will feature on Saturday.

As with previous pod concert experiences, fans can enjoy the show in their own pods measured at 10′ by 8′. In compliance with social distancing guidelines, each pod will be separated by 6′ of space. Attendees can also order both concessions and merchandise for direct delivery to their pods. Tickets for the event start at $150 for parties of five, while the option to add three others is available at the gate. The event will take place at the Arizona Rawhide Event Center.

To view full details about the event including safety guidelines and to purchase tickets, visit the Relentless Beats website.