Sullivan King and Ghastly Headline ‘Heartbreakers’

Prepare for Valentine's Day by pre-gaming with Sullivan King and Ghastly.

Relentless Beats Heartbreakers Series

Over the course of five weeks in 2020, Relentless Beats hosted a series of pod concerts. Beginning next week, the event promoter giant will return to delivering live sets for Arizona’s Rawhide Event Center. In fact, Sullivan King and Ghastly are headlining across two days for Relentless Beats’ ‘Heartbreakers’ series.

The Heartbreakers series in celebration of Valentine’s weekend will take place on Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13.

Taking the stage with a full heavy bass experience, Sullivan King, along with Kai Wachi and Trivecta, will perform on the first night. Meanwhile, Ghastly, Ookay, and Lick will throw down for the second night, continuing the streak of a guaranteed exhilarating weekend.

In line with the pod concert series purpose, attendees will be able to dance their Valentine’s weekend away in an outdoor 10-foot by 8-foot, socially distanced pod. Additionally, to minimize contact, fans can order concessions and merchandise directly to their pods from their phone.

To purchase tickets or view full details of the Heartbreakers series, attendees can visit Relentless Beats’ website.

In addition to announcing the Heartbreakers series, Relentless Beats shared a recap video of the concert pod series from 2020. The video also offers a glimpse of what to expect for its upcoming series.

