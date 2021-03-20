EVENTS

Sunset Music Festival 2021 Announces Final Lineup

Sunset Music Festival 2021 will take place on Memorial Day weekend in Tampa, Florida

Sunset Music Festival 2021 Final Lineup

On Wednesday, March 17, Sunset Music Festival announced its final lineup for its 2021 edition.

Earlier this past year, Sunset Music Festival announced its return for 2021 after postponing the 2020 festival amid COVID-19 concerns. In addition to this announcement, the festival announced its phase 1 lineup.

Moving forward, the festival will take place on Memorial Day Weekend from May 29 to May 30 at Sunset Music Festival’s home in Tampa, Florida. As usual, Sunset Music Festival will also take place at the Raymond James Stadium. Additionally, fans who purchased the 2020 tickets for the festival already have their tickets rolled over to this year’s festival.

Attendees of this year’s festival have a stacked lineup, with performances from DJs across all genres, plus seven back-to-backs. A complete mix of bass, house, trance, and more are all set to satisfy attendees and fans that dabble in a little bit of everything. This latest and final lineup announcement includes the introduction of Green Velvet, Inzo, Jack Beats as part of a back-to-back with Sage Armstrong, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, and Riot Ten.

Check out the latest update to the Sunset Music Festival 2021 lineup below. To purchase tickets, learn more about the music festival, and get the latest updates, visit Sunset Music Festival’s website.

