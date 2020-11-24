EVENTS

Sunset Music Festival 2021 Announces Phase 1 Lineup

The SMF family returns for its 2021 edition.

Sunset Music Festival 2021

Sunset Events and Disco Donnie announce the Phase 1 lineup for Sunset Music Festival and returns to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for Memorial Day Weekend, May 29 and 30, 2021.

Sunset Music Festival postponed its 2020 festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival shared, “We feel this is the best decision for the health, safety, and welfare of our customers, artists, staff, and community.” Fans who purchased their tickets for the 2020 edition will already have their tickets transferred to the 2021 edition and will not be required to take any further action.

Check out the Phase 1 lineup for Sunset Music Festival 2021 below. Early bird tickets for Sunset Music Festival 2021 are now on sale at the festival’s website.

Phase 1 Lineup

  • 12th Planet
  • AC Slater
  • Adventure Club
  • Bawldy
  • Benson
  • Bernz
  • Champagne Drip
  • Chris Lorenzo B2B Wax Motif
  • Conrank
  • Cut Snake B2B Wongo
  • Decadon
  • Destructo
  • Doc Martin
  • Dom Dolla
  • Drezo
  • Esseks
  • Hunter Reid
  • JVNA
  • Kai Wachi
  • Kaivon
  • Kompany
  • Kyle Kinch
  • Lizzy Jane
  • LSDREAM
  • Lucii
  • Malaa
  • NGHTMRE
  • Nitti Gritti B2B Wuki
  • Party Favor
  • PAZ
  • Petey Clicks B2B Tombz
  • Rezz
  • Sage Armstrong
  • Said the Sky
  • Seven Lions
  • Sinden B2B Kendoll
  • SLANDER
  • Softest Hard
  • Sullivan King
  • Swarm
  • Taiki Nulight B2B Shift K3Y
  • Trivecta
  • TroyBoi
  • TVBOO
  • Tynan
  • Valentino Khan
  • Vampa
  • VNSSA
  • Wooli
  • Zomboy

