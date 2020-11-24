Sunset Music Festival 2021 Announces Phase 1 Lineup

Sunset Events and Disco Donnie announce the Phase 1 lineup for Sunset Music Festival and returns to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for Memorial Day Weekend, May 29 and 30, 2021.

Sunset Music Festival postponed its 2020 festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival shared, “We feel this is the best decision for the health, safety, and welfare of our customers, artists, staff, and community.” Fans who purchased their tickets for the 2020 edition will already have their tickets transferred to the 2021 edition and will not be required to take any further action.

Check out the Phase 1 lineup for Sunset Music Festival 2021 below. Early bird tickets for Sunset Music Festival 2021 are now on sale at the festival’s website.

Phase 1 Lineup