Sunset Music Festival Celebrates 10 Years With All-Star Lineup

Sunset Events & Disco Donnie Presents have announced the Phase One lineup for Sunset Music Fesival’s 10 year anniversary. It is revealing some of the scene’s most notorious heavyweights and today’s most exciting new artists. Spanning every genre in electronic music, Sunset will join the over 50+ roster of artists at Raymond James Stadium North Lot over Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29). In fact, for the first time, it is extending to three days.

The lineup to look out for at Sunset Music Festival

Sunset Music Festival is pulling top and emerging talent from the best of the electronic music scene. The festival will feature a massive lineup including Gryffin, Duke Dumont, LP Giobbi, Dillon Francis, Malaa, Pauline Herr (DJ Set), Chris Lorenzo, Dabin, Bonnie x Clyde, Liquid Stranger, ARMNHMR and plenty more. Sunset Music Festival is always keen to find the best up-and-coming acts to feature at the festival.

Collaboration with ReverbNation

This year, the festival is teaming up with ReverbNation. It is selecting one ReverbNation artist to perform live at the festival at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Contest details will be announced at Reverbnation.com soon. This festival represents the culmination of fan feedback from over the years. Since its inception, Sunset Music Festival grew from featuring pop-up stages for a day-long event to being Tampa’s largest festival. The festival has high-quality event production and it delivers timeless experiences for artists and fans alike.

Festival attendees can prepare for the biggest Sunset yet this year, with redesigned stages, reimagined site grounds. It has refreshed festival offerings to provide new ways to experience the festival.

John Santoro talks about the festival’s growth

“2022 marks a decade we’ve been at Raymond James and we’re proud of our partnership with TSA and the city of Tampa. Sunset has grown from a small pop up in 2012 fast forward to 2022 we now have our biggest Sunset yet, with 4 stages featuring large scale production and adding an extra day. The growth of Sunset has been mutually beneficial for Tampa Bay. We contributed such a positive impact on our beloved city which is now the #1 growing housing market in the country and is touted as an international destination spot with being praised as the #1 beach of the world.”. – John Santoro (Sunset Events Founder)

Disco Donnie shares excitement about the 10-year anniversary

“Our fans have loved coming back to this festival and kept asking us when we’ll make it a 3-day event. This is something we’ve been really wanting to do and are so excited we can add an extra day to the festival for the special 10 year anniversary.” – Disco Donnie

Last year’s festival, the first in Florida since COVID started

Sunset Music Festival was the first large-scale festival back in Florida since COVID. Thanks to diligent work between Sunset Events, Disco Donnie Presents, and local healthcare officials, the festival was an enormous success, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation for the next installment.