Tahoe Live Concert Series Lighting Up Fourth of July Weekend

Known for its picturesque skies, crystal blue waters, and as the winter destination for skiers the world over, North Lake Tahoe is transforming on Fourth of July weekend, specifically July 1-2. This weekend is blowing everyone’s minds with the inaugural Tahoe Live concert series. Taking place at the Boreal / Woodward, the two-day event features Steve Aoki and Louis the Child, with support from Ship Wrek, Whethan, Gattuso, and Surf Mesa. Tahoe Live is trading out the fireworks for lasers, pyro, and cryo as the popular Independence Day destination welcomes this first ever electronic music experience on the North Lake.

Headliners and ticket passes

As of this writing, Steve Aoki, Ship Wrek, and Gattuso just headlined the July 1 event of Tahoe Live. The July 2 event (tonight) will see Louis The Child, Surf Mesa, and whethan. as the headliners. Since the Friday night event just passed, it is not too late to purchase ticket passes for the Saturday night event. GA passes cost $79 while VIP passes cost $179. You can be 18+ to purchase GA passes, however, only those who are 21+ can purchase VIP passes since there is exclusive access to VIP bars and food lounges.

Check out Tahoe Live on social media

Visit Tahoe Live on its official website for the most up-to-date information on Tahoe Live. Stay connected on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TahoeLiveCA, on Instagram at @Tahoe.Live, and Twitter at @TahoeLiveCA.

About Tahoe Live

Tahoe Live is an emerging brand fueled by the team behind SLC Live and PCL. With over two decades in the industry, the brand specializes in curating boutique events such as Billboard Winterfest and the biggest Sundance Film Fest events. They bring out live music experiences that ignite the soul while providing an atmosphere that is welcoming, energizing, and memorable. With top-of-the-line sights and sounds, Tahoe Live caters to adult music lovers of all ages.