Fans at Temple Got to Experience an Awesome Set by Topic

Temple is one of San Francisco’s top nightclubs for electronic music. No matter if it is trance, techno, house, and so forth, Temple has hosted amazing talents inside its fantastic environment. Notable artists that headlined Temple include Alok, VOLAC, and Cat Dealers. On December 11, 2021, the famous Temple welcomed Topic, the German DJ/producer who is about to become one of the electronic music industry’s top superstars in the near future.

Topic is an expert in creating high-quality tracks in progressive house, slap house, future bass, and other broad EDM genres. The rising star DJ/producer’s must-hear bangers include “Your Love (9PM)“, his remake of ATB’s hit single, “9PM (Till I Come)“, and “Chain My Heart” alongside Bebe Rexha. Here is a short review of Topic’s awesome set at Temple in San Francisco on December 11th.

Topic provided a stellar atmosphere at Temple SF

Upon entering inside Temple, one might notice the VIP lounge couches that are on each side of the club. Furthermore, there is a second floor where people can still enjoy the music on both sides while consuming nice drinks. The area behind the decks and controllers was equally popping. Joining alongside Topic and his amazing team were attendees who got a great opportunity to experience a world-class artist producing a top-notch electronic music showcase.

Aside from playing the aforementioned “Your Love (9PM)”, and “Chain My Heart”, Topic at Temple SF also played other top tracks of his such as “My Heart Goes (La Di Da)“, “Why Do You Lie To Me“, and “Breaking Point“. The fans on the dance floor, as well as the people standing behind Topic, were having vibrant emotions altogether. This type of atmosphere on that night was just like any other night at Temple before the pandemic began. Overall, everyone had a fantastic time on December 11th getting to experience Topic’s addicting music.

Last words

Topic’s show at Temple on December 11th was the last stop on his USA tour. Whether if someone is seeing him inside a nightclub or at a music festival, they will not regret their time seeing a great artist. On November 15th, Topic just won an award for “Best International Dance Producer” at the Los40 Music Awards in Mallorca. Also since last week, “Your Love (9PM)”, became a 2022 BRIT Awards nominee for “International Song of the Year”. There are many grand things that are coming towards this exciting German producer in the near future.