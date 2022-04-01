The All Day I Dream Festival Will Provide Amazing Memories

Over the past decade, Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream has captured the imagination and hearts of music lovers everywhere. The label has offered magical daytime experiences dedicated to the community, as much as the music. On May 12-15, The All Day I Dream Festival will debut in the idyllic surroundings of California’s Woodward Reservoir in Oakdale, CA to offer its first-ever weekend long camping escape. It will be a four-day weekend to remember for every person attending the festival. For reservations, tickets, event inquiries, or more information, visit the label’s official website.

The All Day I Dream Festival makes its debut

For the festival’s inaugural lineup, Lee Burridge will bring together the global ADID family and an eclectic mix of live acts at a serene natural setting. The festival will do that while offering equal attention to the wellness aspect that has culled experience seekers’ hearts worldwide. Reaching beyond its normal cast of Dreamers, The All Day I Dream Festival stretches to everyone who is seeking a curated and intentional experience. Outside of music, The All Day I Dream Festival, in collaboration with The Waking Hour, will provide full curation towards Yoga, Meditation, Sound Immersion, Plant Music and Wellness Workshops, announced in full today.

Each morning will begin with an opportunity to wake up and tune into your own inner knowing and divine energy. This opportunity provides a 90-minute session of uplifting yoga, creative visualization, and sound healing with a powerful collective of healers. Enjoy melodic and binaural beats by White Light with accompanying ethereal live instrumentation Fri-Sun, 9 AM – 10:30 AM.

The Sound Immersion Experience

ADID Festival will also host a Welcome Ceremony courtesy of The Sound Immersion Experience with Danny Goldberg. The Sound Immersion Experience can help balance and restore energy in the body. The healing vibrations pass through our bodies, opening blockages & allowing our minds to rest. Through the vibrations of these instruments, people experience inner calm and deep relaxation that enables the journey within and center.

Goldberg offers the healing vibrations of the Gongs & Singing Bowls as an effective way to relax, rejuvenate and tune inward. The Sound Immersion Experience with Danny Goldberg presents for Stanford University’s Health Improvement Program as well as several yoga studios & healing centers in the Bay Area. Learn more about it visiting the Sound Immersion Experience’s website.

Connect with one’s self and others

Journey to Flow State + Serenity will be offered by Goli Gabbay, who draws on 24-years of teaching experience to combine breath work, mindfulness, slow flow yoga, Yoga Nidra and guided meditation. She will lead participants to a tangible and magical experience of love and connection to self/other, well-being, bliss, and calm.

Vinyasa Yoga

Jeremy Falk will be offering two classes of Vinyasa Yoga. There is one solo class and one partnering with Danny Goldberg’s Sound Immersion Experience for the Wellness Sanctuary’s Opening Ceremony. Jeremy Falk, E-RYT 500, embodies 15 years of experience and over 1,000 hours of training in movement sciences, meditation, and positive psychology. Jeremy teaches an embodied and soulful vinyasa that combines intelligent sequencing and practical philosophy that is evolved with a playful spirit. He loves creating an experience that is inspiring, accessible, and soul-stirring to help foster an open-hearted environment and celebrate being fully alive! Over the years he’s been recognized as a community leader with Lululemon, Fitbit, and Yoga Journal.

Starting the festival memorably

Also of note, attendees will get to experience Awaken with Lee Burridge, A MEYA Music Mind Journey. To start off, Music and Lyrics designed to help you enter a meditative state. It allows attendees to express gratitude and discover the deeper meaning of the law of attraction and spiritual awakening. It has features from soundscapes and shamanic rhythms to uplifting house beats by Lee Burridge. Lee Burridge’s fantastic beats include the guided meditation remixes of “Lingala”, “Float On” and “Moogami”. MEYA is also a music platform, and each ADID attendee will be offered a free trail with their festival ticket.

Be one with nature

Fans can also join Singing Forest, presented by Milky Way Radio and Nico Georis, on Saturday and Sunday. The event will provide a sanctuary for a 3-hour interactive experience for relaxing and experiencing nature in a new way. In fact, it is a forest of singing plants revealing the living, evolving compositions generated by the flora itself. Although we do not understand the science behind plant music yet, time spent in this mind-opening installation offers a tangible experience of the mysterious life force within plants. Furthermore, it may raise some eyebrows about the potential intelligence of our leafy friends. Musically the installation lives under the umbrella of ambient music. It features various solos, duets and ensembles of up to six plants at a time.

Meditiate peacefully surrounded by chill music and a relaxing environment

Sunday Morning will offer Yoga Wake Up, a yin-based breath-work flow known as a Mandala Chandra Namaskar or circular moon salutations. It will end with a Yoga Nidra “Yogic Sleep” guided meditation that includes a body scan technique designed to calm the mind and relax the muscles in your body. It has been known to energetically replace hours of sleep.

Expect a grounding and centering yoga practice set to a curated selection of downtempo music that will awaken your senses and connect you to your environment and your chakras, restoring the body. One will leave this practice feeling at peace within and revitalized for the rest of the festival journey. Yoga by Laurel Erilane and music by Aaron Jacobs is included at this set.

Obtain knowledge about the different ways on how to treat mental health

Scott Fisher, Psychiatrist and Psychedelic Therapist, will lead Psilocybin and Mental Health. This discussion focuses on the topics of psychedelics and mental health, spirituality, the psychedelic psychotherapy model. The model includes preparation, monitored dosing session, and integration, ancient and indigenous technologies and methods influencing modern mental health treatment, different psychedelics, their effects, and how they might be used for different sorts of mental health problems. Dr. Fisher will also discuss the music and set and setting aspects of psychedelic therapy, and topics of decriminalization, legalization and religious use of psychedelics.

Treat the body well physically

Come expand and deepen your yoga practice at Acroyoga with Zach Beach, where fans can learn the fundamentals of acroyoga. Learn some accessible partner yoga moves, simple acrobatic sequences, and the art of Thai massage. Together these form the practice of acroyoga, a great way to build trust, communications skills and connection. Great for yogis, dancers, bodyworkers, or anyone who gets a little lonely on a yoga mat.

Rising Soul will present Frequency Flow. It consists of a stretching session (essential during festivals) and a guided meditation that pairs with a musical journey. Starting off with breath-work and deep stretching, the practice will gradually transform through guided visualization into a full-blown, body-moving, dance party. Finally, the program ends with a quieter “savasana-like” stillness to integrate the movement and meditation prompts of the session.

Observe the artistic elements of The All Day I Dream Festival

Laura Kimpton will also host an Art Installation Workshop. In detail, she will give a talk on how to design and install large scale art at Burning Man and festivals. With 35 years of experience in sculptures and mixed media, Laura has been a larger than life presence with her inspiring art on the playa year after year. Laura will also feature her incredible installation work at this year’s All Day I Dream Festival.

Enjoy soothing tea

Concurrently, there will be a Tea Lounge hosted by Komaaj. There is also a Spa and Sauna experience on the lake by Archimedes Banya. Relax in the sauna, plunge into the lake and chill out with a beautiful view. Meanwhile, enjoying a peaceful massage and tea service before or after one of the many yoga and wellness classes.

Feel all the emotions provided HoloRealmz

Lastly, the event will feature the debut of ORACLE666’s HoloRealmz, a collaboration between Öona Dahl and Julia Sinelnikova. This new immersive audiovisual experience integrates music, sculpture, lighting and performance art to create an otherworldly realm. HoloRealmz is a cocoon-like art installation launching at music festivals.

The installation gives off the feelings of Alice tumbling down the rabbit hole to another world. It is like entering into a trippy vortex. Comfortable seating and pillows are set up below the morphing installations. The seats and pillows allow visitors to relax and ventue into a world filled with surreal sculptures and holographic lighting. The performance line-up features ambient electronica DJ sets, as well as performance artists who incorporate movement, light and poetry readings.

Words from the innovative producer/founder of All Day I Dream, Lee Burridge:

“We know that bringing together a legion of music fans with a massive line-up of all our All Day I Dream artists, while at the same time pushing our own boundaries by inviting live bands is going to create a weekend of heavenly experiences for artists and fans alike”. All Day I Dream founder, Lee Burridge talks about the All Day I Dream Festival and what it will provide.

The All Day I Dream Festival welcomes everyone from various walks of life

The warm and welcoming culture the All Day I Dream label is known for has consciously fostered across its broad community of fans. The label is now inviting fans to become part of the festival’s vibe as much as the music itself. Additionally, the festival’s ambitions offer the opportunity for attendees to experience positivity, happiness and a sense of well being at every turn. The musical performances, culinary delights, art installations, as well as yoga, breathwork, and meditation will leave everyone wanting for more.

Have good vibes with great music and beautiful landscapes

Woodward Reservoir’s serene natural landscape presents the perfect backdrop to a weekend filled with love and creativity. Wander, explore, smile, dance and mingle with an amazing array of beautiful and kindhearted dreamers. With the musical soundtrack for the weekend concentrating on an emotive, melodic driven vibe it brings together not only the All Day I Dream label’s diverse roster of global artists but, for the first time, invites headlining bands from the alternative electronic space who fall into the “feels” category. To conclude this article, The All Day I Dream Festival line up promises a weekend of musical bliss whichever stage you visit.