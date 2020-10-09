The BPM Festival Returns to Ibiza in 2021 With IMS and Pollen

The BPM Festival has announced its much-anticipated return to Ibiza for 2021. This festival will host a trail-blazing array of showcase events in Ibiza while collaborating with IMS and Pollen. In fact, the three-day event is officially called, “The BPM Festival: Ibiza Showcases”. The event will occur throughout the weekend of April 29-May 2, 2021.

After a successful Costa Rican edition in January, the BPM Festival has returned with its first major announcement for 2021. The shows will not only celebrate events returning for BPM as a whole but also Ibiza’s official reopening. Slated for Thursday, April 29th through Saturday, May 1st, 2021, pre-sale signups for The BPM Festival: Ibiza Showcases are available now. Next year will be a memorable experience for everyone who signs up as they get to dance to fantastic house and techno music while being around the festive atmosphere of the beautiful “White Isle“.

Collaboration between BPM Festival with IMS and Pollen

With the music industry experiencing almost an entire year on global lockdown, The BPM Festival is making an emphatic return with a highly anticipated weekend of revelry at the spiritual home of dance music. Industry leaders Pollen and IMS are joining forces with the BPM Festival to bring the best in nightlife and music to the White Isle earlier than ever next year. They are working together to launch their new initiative, The Ibiza Opening.

The Ibiza Opening sets to be the biggest party Ibiza has ever seen, to coincide with the annual IMS Conference. This initiative will also feature a non-stop weekend of showcase parties at some of Ibiza’s famous superclubs. Some of the world’s most successful electronic brand staples will host these fantastic parties.

Pre-sale for the BPM Festival

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale now and reserve their space for the 2021 event with a €30 deposit. In the case of shifting health and safety mandates, refunds will readily issued out to the attendees. Click on this link to start signing up for pre-sale and reserve space for this soon-to-be-memorable extravaganza.