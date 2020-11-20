EVENTS

The BPM Festival Shares 2021 Edition + 2020 Recap Video

The BPM Festival returns for its 2021 edition in Costa Rica.

Jillian Nguyen
Less than a minute
The BPM Festival 2021

The BPM Festival announced its sophomore Costa Rican edition for 2021, which will take place in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, from March 3 to March 7, 2021.

In its press release, The BPM Festival offered additional details regarding the festival’s safety regulations. First, attendees must strictly adhere to the COVID-19 testing guidelines provided by Costa Rica prior to entering the country, which also includes a negative PCR coronavirus test.

Additionally, due to travel restrictions that may change in the future, “The BPM Festival is offering flexible ticketing policies to accommodate any given situation.” In the event that fans are unable to attend, they will have crediting, resale, or refund options available to them. However, it’s important to note that if attendees are denied entry into Costa Rica due to not meeting the entry requirements, neither refunds nor credit will be given to the purchaser.

Fans can follow this link to register for pre-sale tickets.

In addition to its announcement for the 2021 BPM Festival, The BPM Festival also shared its 2020 recap video, which also took place in Costa Rica and featured performances from Loco Dice, Luciano, Michael Bibi, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, and more.

Check out the recap video below, or view it directly on YouTube.

Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

