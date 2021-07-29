The Dirtybird Campout 2021 Lineup is Star-Studded

In 2014, Claude VonStroke decided to break away from corporate raves to produce a crazy, far-out summer camp showcasing the spicy independent flair of his record label. This new independent festival has some of the best electronic music and tons of joy and laughter. This unique combination gave his small but mighty community a place to call home. Seven years later, Dirtybird Campout shines through as the best boutique festival in the world. This festival allows wild ones and weirdos, music heads and party animals come together to create their own destiny. Come see what Dirtybird Campout 2021 is all about at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California October 15-17. In fact, the Dirtybird Campout 2021 lineup has a vast amount of great house and techno artists.

Kicking off Dirtybird Campout 2021

Campout kicks off as soon as the first attendee enters. First off, ravers can flock to Games HQ to pick up their Color Team bandanas. Orange, Green, Purple and Red teams compete all weekend in more than 15 events for the prestigious Iron Bird trophy. All the artists participate in the events as well. Attendees can face-off on the dodgeball court, swim for the finish in the .5km Floaty Race, test their strengths in Tug O War and so forth. They are all on a quest to help their color team to win and take the glory.

The spirit of competition does not end with the Games field. Claude’s Cabin will be the meeting place for weirdos and fame chasers. Fans and artists can participate in one of the many inclusive activities. These activities include the Talent Show, Beatboxing Competition, Pie Eating Contest, Deep House Yoga, and Camper Comedy Hour. Attendees can even compete for huge hilarious prizes in Late Night Bingo. Furthermore, big name comedians always show up every year to really bring home the laughter.

All are welcomed at Campout

The party’s community-like vibe spreads into its lineup, pushing beyond those same ten names that are on every other poster this year. The Dirtybird Campout 2021 lineup brings together of house and techno giants, new acts that prevailed through Dirtybird TV in lockdown, and a fantastic dose of bass, funk, and hip-hop.

Thursday’s Early-Arrival Pajama Party will welcome Day Zero and Crosstown Rebels boss Damian Lazarus. To summarize, he is a special guest who helped break Claude VonStroke at the start of his career. Most recently, Damian Lazarus remixed the Get Real super hit “Jolean”. Additionally, Claude will even do the warm up set on this special night.

What to expect from the stages

The house-focused Birdhouse stage sees hard-hitting sounds of German giant Boys Noize, Turbo Records dance legend Tiga, Polish house producers Catz ‘n Dogz, and label favorites Walker & Royce, Ardalan, Worthy and Sacha Robotti joining Claude himself. The next generation of Dirtybird will also showcase their rising talents. For instance, there will be standout sets from VNSSA, Nala, Steve Darko, and Lubelski. House veterans including DJ Heather, Worthy, DJ Minx, Gene Farris, Hector Romero and more will take over camp too.

The Bass Lodge will bring its unique flavor to Campout with legendary mix masters DJ Jazzy Jeff and Kid Koala. Next gen hyper-pop maverick, Brakence makes his festival debut along with the smooth bass vibes of Medasin. The stage will also showcase the direction of Dirtybird’s new whitelabel series featuring Hugo Massien, Justin Jay, Nikki Nair and Danny Goliger. Detroit legend and headliner Carl Craig celebrates 30 years of Planet-E Recordings, alongside live performances from the illustrious Jacques Greene and Rodriguez Jr. Meanwhile, low-end music lovers can tune in for late night sessions from fringe UK bass leaders Ivy Lab, DnB supergroup Planet of the Drums, the eclectic Barclay Crenshaw and wacky super producer Yheti. Likewise, there is classic hip-hop hitmaker Sir Mix-a-Lot and one of Claude’s all time favorite New York hip-hop trios, Digable Planets.

The popularity of Dirtybird TV

With the onset of the streaming revolution in lockdown came Dirtybird TV. In detail, Dirtybird TV is a Twitch network that streams five days a week. It introduced a new cast of characters making their breakthrough with the return of shows. These artists put in the time to keep the party alive when there was no party. Fans will be seeing some of these internet-famous allstars for the first time at Campout, like “TV Party”’s Nala, “Psychic Bassline”’s Victoria Rawlins, “Off The Clock”’s Subset and other channel regulars like Wyatt Marshall, Codes, and Kevin Knapp. It is a phenomenon that rings true to the ethos Dirtybird has always stuck to. That ethos is to find talent that is pushing the envelope and welcome them into their fun-loving community.

Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds

Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds offer clear waters that are perfect for swimming, RV-ing, sightseeing, showers, bathrooms, and much more. Improvements for 2021 will be faster load-in times, denoting which specific number campers are assigned for their Group Camping ticket spot or RV Hookup location, and continuing to make sure water locations are all around the festival area. The new and improved boutique camping experience welcomes campers looking for a ready set go experience to a specially placed campsite behind the Bass Lodge where they will have their own parking, luxury bathrooms and showers, fresh ice delivered to their cooler each morning, guaranteed silent disco headsets each night and real beds to lay their tired heads.

When one comes to Campout, they step into a world where their passions are the main faire. Not to mention, positivity is always the top currency. It is a place where no one is too cool to have a good time and the music does the talking. Join Claude VonStroke and a nation-wide community of campers for the party of the year.

Tickets to the festival are now on sale and can be purchased on Dirtybird Campout’s official website.

Full Dirtybird Campout 2021 Lineup