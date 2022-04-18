The Lineup of Electric Zoo 3.0 is Phenomenal

Electric Zoo is this year’s most evolved festival yet, as they recently announced the new 3.0 theme that shows the festival joining the technology revolution dominated Web 3.0 and other innovative tech. New York’s premiere electronic music festival, Electric Zoo recently announced their powerhouse lineup, Curated with help from the fans, the lineup features DJ Snake (sunset set), Armin Van Buuren, VNSSA, Martin Garrix, Pauline Herr, Black Carl!, John Summit + many more who will join the festival on Labor Day weekend, September 2-4 2022 at Randall’s Island Park. For fans who want to buy passes to Electric Zoo 3.0, they can purchase by clicking on this link.

Electric Zoo 3.0 has a must-not-miss lineup

The taste and trends of dance music are changing and EZOO was determined to create their lineup to satisfy their community. Through feedback and choices in the EZOO Artist List surveys, fans asked for more house and techno, and Martin Garrix was the number one requested artist. Fans will be excited to see plenty of festival favorites from these genres including Chris Lake, Chelina Manuhutu, Gorgon City, Andrea Olivia b2b Ilario Alicante, AC Slater, Will Clarke, and Matroda. EZOO is also bringing heavy hitters like Whipped Cream, Diesel, Wreckno, G Jones B2B Eprom, Seven Lions, and Netsky, along with what is sure to be an electrifying Porter Robinson set.

In addition to exclusive B2B’s along with sunset sets from Diplo and DJ Snake, which no doubt will become legendary, EZOO 3.0 is proud to usher in the new wave of artists on their meteoric rise like Kyle Walker, Wax Motif, CID, and Sidepiece. Joining this year as hosts for the six stage takeovers are: Sunday School, Carl Cox Invites, Bite This!, Brownies & Lemonade, Confession, and Odyzey. EZOO 3.0 has gone above and beyond at delivering a robust lineup that checks all of the boxes. This lineup is all-around amazing, no matter where one can find themselves on the festival grounds or which beats make them move.

Chief of Marking Michael Julian expresses joy regarding EZOO 3.0

“We are grateful to the city of New York, our EZOO community, the Artists, and Industry friends from all over the World for all the support we’ve received over the years. We are humbled to be able to return to Randall’s Island for our 13th edition. Let’s discover what Electric Zoo 3.0 is all about together this Labor Day Weekend”! – Michael Julian (Chief of Marketing)

Senior Director of Talent Kevin Mitchell explains why the lineup represents EZOO’s commitment

“Electric Zoo 3.0’s lineup represents our continued commitment to showcasing electronic music’s most in-demand artists as well as providing a platform for tomorrow’s rising stars to shine today. We have never been more proud to be New York’s electronic music festival”. – Kevin Mitchell, Senior Director of Talent

Electric Zoo 3.0 will be unforgettable, just like past events

Known for its extravagant and outlandish annual themes created with intelligent artistry, like 2015’s Transformed, 2019’s Evolved, and last year’s Supernaturals, Electric Zoo will take music fans on a cosmic musical journey beyond their wildest imaginations with 3.0, a gathering that embraces unexplainable phenomena and will open music fans’ minds to new sounds and experiences. Think of it as a system update. The value and importance of community is higher than ever, crypto has caught up with cash, and digital wallets are becoming more practical than the leather ones. It’s the year of advancement and EZOO is entirely here for it.

The festival’s popularity worldwide

Since its inception, the founders have taken ELECTRIC ZOO around the globe, creating satellite soirées in Mexico, Brazil, and China. Still, its three-day hometown run in dance music mecca NYC continues to be the most popular, selling out year after year. A crowd of nearly 100,000 gather in Randall’s Island Park annually, according to organizers, with a record-breaking 107,500 attending in 2019. 2022 will be another ambitious undertaking destined to transport its fans beyond musical boundaries.

Check out the lineup