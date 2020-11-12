“Tomorrowland 31.12.2020” Hopes to End the Year Greatly

On December 31, Tomorrowland is organizing “Tomorrowland 31.12.2020″. This is a magical New Year’s Eve celebration at the end of an exceptional year, counting down to the start of 2021. This unique digital festival on the biggest night of the year will start at 20:00 (8 p.m.) local time in all 27 time zones in the world. It gives people from all over the globe, from Fiji to Hawaii, from Tokyo to Santiago, an opportunity to end this year with a bang.

Performers at “Tomorrowland 31.12.2020”

“Tomorrowland 31.12.2020” gathers more than 25 of the planet’s best artists who will perform on for mesmerizing digital stages in the brand-new digital entertainment venue NAOZ. The artists include the likes of Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Duck Sauce, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn (exclusive b2b set), Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic and many more. Ticket sales start on Tuesday, November 17 at 17:00 CET (5 p.m.) via tomorrowland.com.

The perfect end to a hectic year

With 2020’s New Year’s Eve set to be unlike any before, Tomorrowland wants to give the People of Tomorrow across the world a night to remember, all from the comfort of their home and accessible on all devices (PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet). A digital New Year’s Eve festival welcoming in 2021, “Tomorrowland 31.12.2020” is a magical celebration at the end of an exceptional year, following on from Tomorrowland’s first-ever digital festival “Tomorrowland Around the World” over the summer.

It will become a spectacular and immersive experience in the brand-new revolutionary and future-proof digital entertainment world NAOZ that has music, magic and friendship. Tomorrowland’s digital New Year’s Eve celebration will be adapted to all 27 time zones in the world – welcoming people of all ages and places, unfazed by borders or boundaries, from 20:00 to 03:00 (8pm to 3am) local time.

NAOZ – the digital venue

NAOZ is a brand-new, year-round digital entertainment venue. The revolutionary and future-proof virtual entertainment world will bring musicians, artists and communities across the globe together, offering people a spectacular way to experience digital concerts and performances with the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects – all from the comfort of your own home and accessible on all devices (PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet).

Full lineup of “Tomorrowland 31.12.2020”