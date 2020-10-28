Top 101 Producers 2020 Minecraft Celebration Details

On Wednesday, October 28, 1001Tracklists will announce its annual list of the “Top 101 Producers” followed by a Top 101 Producers Minecraft celebration on Friday, October 30.

Since 2016, 1001Tracklists boasts an entirely objective, data-driven ranking system to accurately determine the “Top 101 Producers” list. The list uses data from plays across DJ sets, including live performances, radio shows, mixes, and podcasts.

To celebrate the unveiling of this year’s “Top 101 Producers,” 1001Tracklists will host the world’s first music awards celebration on Minecraft. The celebration will include two stages in the game’s open-world environment with over 50 artists performing for 10 hours of enthralling music for viewers everywhere to enjoy.

Additionally, 1001Tracklists is working with Genesis to set the stage on Minecraft, the company responsible for producing the first Minecraft music festival titled Blockeley. The setting will replicate numerous Amsterdam landmarks including the A’DAM Tower, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, and Amsterdam Centraal Station, as a commemoration of the annual Amsterdam Dance Event.

Meanwhile, THX will act as 1001Tracklists’s audio sponsor for the celebration. To top it off, THX is hosting a giveaway of $1,500 worth of gaming products. The prizes include THX Certified Razer Opus headphones and Razer DeathAdder V2s.

Most recently, 1001Tracklists announced further details about headliners and artists for the Minecraft celebration. Each subgenre of EDM will be represented, ranging from dubstep, techno, house, trance, and more.

The Lineup

So far, the following artists are to perform for the celebration:

CID

David Guetta (B2B MORTEN)

David Penn

DJ RayRay

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Ilan Bluestone

Illyus & Barrientos

KC Lights

Low Steppa

Malaa

Maor Levi

Martin Ikin

Mo Falk

MorganJ

MORTEN (B2B David Guetta)

Nicky Romero

Nitti Gritti

NOIZU

Nora En Pure

Nostalgix

OFFAIAH

Oliver Heldens

Qrion

Raven & Kreyn

RetroVision

Tinlicker

Vintage Culture

Yotto

Visit this link to RSVP and enter the THX giveaway.