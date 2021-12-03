Transahara: Africa’s Very Own Burning Man

Transahara, the festival hosted at the location of Hollywood films The Mummy, Gladiator and Prince of Persia, will be soundtracked by Sebastian Mulleart, Bas Ibellini, D-Nox, John Acquaviva, MR ID and more

Transahara is the most authentic and original desert festival in the world. It is a magical musical oasis in a dried-up Moroccan lake in the shadow of a mysterious sand dune that you normally only find deep in the Sahara desert. It plays out near the city of Merzouga from the 17th to 21st March 2022 and coincides with the equinox, a very special and spiritual moment that marks the passage from winter to spring, darkness to light, meaning you will simultaneously see the moon setting and the sun rising on the same breathtaking horizon.

Transhara boasts three carefully curated stages, including The Einstein Rosen Bridge which will be headlined by Adama, Aija, Beardy Weardy, Brojanowski, Eat Static, Emok, Guiseppe, and The Stephen Hawking Gate, headlined by Sebastian Mulleart, AMVN, Bas Ibellini, D-Nox, Eitan Reiter, John Acquaviva, Nitin, Miyagi, Konstantin, MR ID and many more.

What is Transhara?

This majestic desert landscape has a mystical atmosphere where the sands of time pass slowly, the seductive silence of the dunes soothe the soul, and the infinite horizons empty your mind. It is steeped in Arab-Berber culture and is famous for its vibrant colours and exotic foods. It is a true desert paradise where many iconic scenes in Hollywood films like The Mummy, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, James Bond and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time have been filmed, where Jean Michel Jarre performed one of his most legendary live shows and where, in time, Transahara will be Africa’s very own Burning Man.

Transahara started in 2002. Initially, it was a low-key coming together of music lovers with a small budget and a big dream. Rather than chasing corporate sponsorship and racing to sell hundreds of thousands of tickets, it simply grew at a steady rate. Some years, there wasn’t even a festival at all. The music and the experience were always most important, rather than doing an event for the sake of it. But now, Transahara is ready to return and make its mark again.

Great for everyone

Transahara is for people from all over the world on all sorts of budgets. Accommodation is as close as 400m or only as far as 3.5km away in the rich array of local hotels, campsites and bell tents that will suit all tastes. This means travelers from all over the world will be able to plot their own journeys, share their stories and add to the unique atmosphere of this unique desert gathering.

In the coming months, there will be details of specially organised day trips to the local towns and historic sites which include the bustling markets of Marrakech, camel treks and UNESCO World Heritage villages. A whole wellness village with a wealth of local customs, cultures and healing treatments will also be unveiled, with an extensive range of art installations also set to pop up across the site to make it an even more sensory-stimulating experience.

Here’s the Phase One Lineup:

The Einstein Rosen Bridge (Stage)

Adama

Ajja

Beardy Weardy

Brojanowski

Giuseppe

Eat Static

Emok

ETN

HypoGeo

Jaakko

Miss Tick

Morten Granau

Out Of Orbit

Perfect Stranger

Treavor Moontribe



The Stephen Hawking Gate (Stage)

AMVN

Bas Ibellini

D-Nox

Eitan Reiter

John Acquaviva

Karmaa

Konstantin

Leafar Legov

Marah

Matt Caines

Miyagi

MR ID

Nitin

Rechulski

Sebastian Mullaert

Yuli Fershtat

You can book tickets to Transahara here: