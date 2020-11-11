Ubbi Dubbi 2021 Offers Camping Experience

After announcing its impressive phase 1 lineup and selling out in 2019, Disco Donnie Presents announces the relocation of the 2021 Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival to the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, while also offering on-site camping.

Fans who decide to go the camping route will be permitted on the premises starting on Friday, April 23, one day earlier than the music festival’s duration. Ubbi Dubbi is offering several camping options for attendees, including standard tent camping, car camping, or RV camping, with payment plan options starting at $16 down. However, it’s important to note that admission to the music festival itself requires separate purchase for wristbands.

Disco Donnie offered a statement regarding the new addition to the festival, saying, “Camping has always been in our sights for Ubbi Dubbi. This venue checked all of the boxes for a festival venue and camping location, and the venue has hosted many camping events in the past. We’re very excited to add camping to the Ubbi Dubbi experience for the first time ever.”

The camping tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, November 11, at 10 a.m. CT on Ubbi Dubbi’s website.

Ubbi Dubbi 2021 meanwhile, will take place on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Disco Donnie Presents, the promoter responsible for Ubbi Dubbi Festival, has also produced concerts and music festivals across the world. Some of those festivals include Sunset Music Festival, Freaky Deaky, and hundreds of other concerts.