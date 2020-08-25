Although the coronavirus canceled most festivals this year, Disco Donnie Presents gives EDM fans a brighter outlook for festivals with the Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2021 Phase 1 line up. The festival will take place next spring in 2021 during the April 24 weekend in Texas.

Disco Donnie Presents is responsible for many EDM events around the U.S., including Sunset Music Festival. With years of festival and event production experience under its belt, people can expect a strong return to festivals with Disco Donnie’s Ubbi Dubbi Festival.

The phase 1 lineup features some of EDM’s classics like Green Velvet and Kaskade.

Attendees can get lost in the bass and headbang with LSDREAM, Liquid Stranger, Zomboy, Riot Ten, Whipped Kream, plus more. Additionally, Wakaan will be hosting a stage at the festival for bass lovers.

However, if attendees are looking to dance, they can visit the AMF stage or join artists like Shiba San, Dom Dolla, Noizu, Destructo, i_o and others.

The diverse line up also includes notable DJs like Adventure Club, Illenium, Seven Lions, Gryffin, Valentino Khan, JOYRYDE, and more.

Although the Ubbi Dubbi 2021 phase 1 lineup is already promising, attendees have more to look forward to with later announcements.

Ubbi Dubbi 2021 will take place next spring on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. View the full line up on the festival’s website and purchase tickets. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 25 at 10 a.m. CST.