Ubbi Dubbi Announces 2021 Day-by-Day Lineup

Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2021

Ubbi Dubbi Festival announces its 2021 day-by-day lineup in addition to full details.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on music festivals, Disco Donnie Presents’ Ubbi Dubbi Festival is one of the first to return. Ubbi Dubbi first announced its return in August. Soon after, the festival announced that it would offer on-site camping for attendees, allowing camping patrons to arrive a full day early. Despite the festival’s return this year, Disco Donnie Presents notes its commitment to maintaining its health guidelines, requiring both festival and camping attendees to wear masks and undergo a health screening or provide proof of vaccination status.

The festival will take place next weekend on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25 in Ennis, Texas, at the Texas Motorplex. Disco Donnie Presents recently announced its lineup and the artist set times for each day.

Ubbi Dubbi’s Saturday lineup will notably feature Adventure Club, Destructo, Ghastly, Kaskade, plus more. Meanwhile, the Sunday lineup includes Carnage, Green Velvet, Illenium, TVBOO, to name a few. The artists will be spread across four different stages from 2:00 PM up until 11:00 PM for a full day of nonstop switch-up between dancing and headbanging.

Single-day tickets for Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2021 went on sale on April 14. To learn full details about the music festival, including the full lineup, set times, and to purchase tickets, visit Ubbi Dubbi Festival’s website.

