ULTRA Japan returns to Toyko Odaiba ULTRA Park II for festival’s seventh edition

ULTRA Japan will make its return on Saturday, September 17 – Sunday, September 18, 2022, for the festival’s seventh edition. Taking over the idyllic Toyko Odaiba Ultra Park II, the festival will make its long-awaited revival across two days and multiple stages.

The forthcoming 2022 lineup announcement promises to offer a unique experience to festival-goers that extends across the dance music spectrum. As Japan’s premier electronic music festival, ULTRA Japan has showcased a variety of prestigious artists from across the globe since its inception, including 2019 headliners like Afrojack, DJ Snake, Galantis, and Pendulum.

Tickets on sale June 24 at 4PM JST at https://ultrajapan.com/