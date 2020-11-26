Valentino Khan Will Perform at Park N’ Rave on Dec. 18-19

Valentino Khan returns to Southern California to perform at Insomniac‘s latest Park N’ Rave event. This upcoming event, titled “City of Champions” is a part of Insomniac’s Park N’ Rave Concert Series and it will take place on December 18-19 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA. Valentino Khan, who is also a Los Angeles native, will bring his incredible set to Park N’ Rave from 6-10 p.m. each night.

Tickets for Park N’ Rave

Fans can start purchasing tickets for the upcoming Park N’ Rave by clicking on this link. Car passes will start at $200, allowing up to five (5) adults per vehicle with the prices varying based on row selection. Additional individual passes will be available for purchase for larger vehicles.

Importantly, fans must follow social distancing guidelines and traffic laws at all times. Click here to view additional event information about Valentino Khan’s upcoming performance at Park N’ Rave. Furthermore, check out the FAQs as well.

Valentino Khan’s music is full of energy

The world-class producer has produced memorable tracks such as “Deep Down Low”, “Lick It” and “JustYourSoul”. Since releasing his 2014 EP, In Khan We Trust, Valentino Khan is still producing pulse-pounding music that no one can stop dancing on dance-floors and at music festivals. His sound combines elements of house, trap, bass, hardstyle and more while always having nonstop energy.

In addition to creating his own music, he has also produced tracks for some of the most well-known artists in the world. Some of the artists include Bruno Mars, 2 Chainz and Major Lazer. Valentino Khan has taken his talents around the world for heart pumping live performances, including EDC Las Vegas.