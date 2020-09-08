One World Radio Welcomes Laidback Luke’s “Wayback Luke”

EVENTS

Laidback Luke will begin his monthly residency “Wayback Luke” with Tomorrowland’s official radio, One World Radio, starting tonight at 20:00 CEST.

“Wayback Luke”, a one-hour show exclusive to One World Radio, will primarily focus on the golden era of dance music. In addition to featuring hits from the past and tunes from the present, each show will invite a guest. Starting the first show of “Wayback Luke,” the dance music trio, Major Lazer will make an appearance.

Lastly, Laidback Luke will be adding a highly personal touch to the show with discussions of his own fond memories from the golden era.

Join Laidback Luke for his new show tonight at 20:00 CEST on One World Radio. Download the One World Radio app on Google Play or the App Store. Additionally, listeners can join online, on YouTube, or on TuneIn.

