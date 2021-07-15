Why Oliver Heldens’ London Show Will Be His Best One Yet

Oliver Heldens has been on fire recently with a new release each month this year. Having won the #1 DJ of 2020 awarded by 1001 Tracklists, Heldens has been unstoppable in his pursuit for success. His recent remix of Calvin Harris’ “By Your Side” came out a few days ago. In fact, it adopts a refined version of Heldens’ signature sound.

The increased release schedule of Heldens’ alias, HILO, has allowed the Dutch artist to be reborn. His old styles, present in songs like Gecko and Flamingo, are still present in his more recent songs. However, Heldens has tried incredibly hard over the years to alter his style, demonstrating his versatility as an artist.

Oliver Heldens’ new record label, OH2 Records

The 25-year-old also recently launched a new record label named OH2 Records which features tracks with a majority pop-inspired sound. Meanwhile, Heldens’ original label, Heldeep, has stayed true to its funky style and continues to release music that gets people talking.

Oliver Heldens is no stranger to massive sell-out shows. He’s appeared on the Mainstage at Tomorrowland multiple times and has performed many sets at Ultra Music Festival Miami over the years. When he announced that he’d be performing at London’s Printworks, Heldens dubbed this “my biggest London show to date,” a statement which certainly grasped the attention of the London public.

Upcoming show at Printworks London

Located in one of the most culturally diverse cities on Earth, Printworks London is a great venue for one of Oliver Heldens’ biggest shows yet. Printworks London first opened its doors in January 2017. Once home to the largest printing factory in Western Europe, the original aesthetics, giant machines and printing presses have been preserved to create a stunning, industrial environment for a dynamic array of events.

It’s safe to say that Oliver Heldens will please a lot of his fans with this show. This show might set a precedent for future sets in other major cities in Europe and indeed around the world. Oliver Heldens’ London show on August 25th is something you won’t want to miss.

Tickets for the show are available on the Printworks website here.