AVAION Shares New Single “Love Again”

AVAION continues to hone his artistic identity with an honest and raw reflection. This is exemplified by his current release, “Love Again,” and listeners are in for something special. Consequently, it’s a sombre track that glows with heart-warming emotion and melancholic overtures.

One EDM sat down with him to ask a few questions on his inspirations, hobbies and his new single “Love Again”

Manav Pallan: What inspired you to make “Love Again”?

There was no direct inspiration. It was a rainy Sunday and I was sitting in the studio when the idea for ‘Love Again’ came.

How did you first get into music?

I started very early with music. My father and grandfather were both musicians and I think it’s in our genes. I started piano lessons at the age of 5. Later I changed to organ and later to the guitar. But it was never enough for me to just add an instrument to a song. I wanted to create whole songs, so I taught myself how to produce them.

Who is your biggest musical inspiration?

I get a lot of inspiration from a whole host of different artists and musicians across different genres. Some of my favourite Inspirations include Joji, MuraMasa, Kaytranada, ZHU, BAYNK and Elderbrook

What issues have you faced with COVID-19?

I really miss playing show, especially when international shows were planned. I try to use the time and be as productive as possible.

What is it like working with Sony Music?

Working together with Sony Music is very nice. Many things would never have been possible without them and I am very happy to have the team with me. I am very much looking forward to the next chapter together

Who are some of your favourite artists right now?

Elderbrook, WizTheMC, Lastlings, Baynk, Kaytranada, Goldlink, Baauer

What are your hobbies?

I Skateboard a lot and do a lot of creative stuff besides the Music, like designing clothes with a friend of mine

What is the biggest difference between the music industry when you started compared to 2020?

I think the biggest difference is the dominance of electronic music. Back when I started, EDM was more an underground thing but now electronic music dominates the top charts. This is very nice

Your previous single ‘Places’ has just achieved Platinum status in South Africa. How do you feel about that?

I am very, very happy about the news with the Platinum record in South Africa with my song ‘Pieces’. I can hardly put it into words. It has always been my dream to have such a record hanging over my bed. I have even chosen the place for it years in advance, before I even knew it would happen.

As 2020 is drawing to a close, what are your plans for next year?

I have big plans for next year. Hopefully the whole situation with the virus calms down and I am able to play some shows. I have a lot of new Music coming up and I can’t wait to release it all

You can stream “Love Again” here: