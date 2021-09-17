Avi Sic – Powerhouse Artist Who is Constantly Proving Herself

DJ and Producer Avi Sic has been making waves in the scene, especially with her brand-new release ‘With You’, and it is definitely not one to miss out on. Avi Sic is no stranger to the dance music ecosphere, with her impressive career accolades including 300 annual performances in some of the most prestigious clubs and events. This is backed by a discography of impressive hits including a remix of ‘All On Me’ with Sammy Adams, and some of her own work like ‘This Feeling’ constantly turning heads from fans and professionals in the same regard. With repeated success taking her career up to new heights, it is clear that Avi Sic is one to look out for–her style is constantly evolving and with a decade of experience, she has well and truly earned her place within the industry.

Hi Avi Sic, tell us a little bit about yourself? (Name, age, where you’re from, what you do etc)

Hi. I’m Avi (Ahhh-veee), a DJ and music producer living in Chicago, USA. I’m originally from a small town on the East Coast but moved here to pursue a career in music.

How were you first introduced to music and when did you realize this is what you wanted to do?

My uncle who was a career musician introduced me to music at a young age. He was in a band and played guitar. I thought it was so cool. I played a handful of different instruments growing up and made a singer/songwriter album in high school. Social Media and the Internet as we know it today weren’t a thing back then. The reach kids have now is incredible. But yeah, I was into punk rock bands and grunge music. I got my first pair of turntables at 15, learned how to beat match and scratch by watching VHS tapes. From there became more interested in hip hop and electronic music. Music has been my consistent interest since childhood; there was nothing else I ever wanted to do.

Who are your main musical influences?

Z-Trip really informed my career as a DJ. I loved listening to his mixtapes and live mashup style. I’ve been influenced by everything I grew up with from Hole to Beastie Boys to Madonna and Jimi Hendrix. Diplo and A-Trak in the early 2000s influenced my production style. Their ability to shapeshift and work multiple genres always kept my interest.

What are some of your greatest achievements so far?

I’ve been fortunate to make a career out of DJing. I worked very hard at that and consider doing something I love every day a huge success. I was the first female DJ to have a mix show on the radio with KissFM Chicago and the first to work with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls team. I’ve played some huge Midwest Festivals and headlined Chicago’s massive PrideFest a few times. I work with many big brands including Nike, Redbull, Google, At&T, and NBC for example. I play notable clubs, hotels, and restaurant groups all over the US. I have also played support shows for top artists including Calvin Harris, Diplo, Cardi B, Dojacat, Lil Wayne, and many many more.

What would be your dream label to release on?

Spinnin’ Records

Who would you love to collaborate on a track with?

Mark Ronson or Justin Bieber, either of those would be an experience for sure.

Which one of your releases would you recommend listening to that best describes you as an artist?

I think they all bring a piece of myself to the table. I’m into a wide variety of music genres. But Drowning In My Love has the vocal energy I’m into and my signature melodic bass house style in the drop.

If you could produce any other genre of music, what would it be and why?

Probably the Chicago footwork style and trap music. I incorporate that stuff into my live sets so it would be cool to make something of my own in that style.

What is your ultimate career goal?

It would be a dream to work with some big-name artists on the backend as a producer and develop that kind of relationship. Also replacing my club gigs with steady festival gigs would be a dream.

Tell us a fun fact about yourself? (not music related)

I’m a huge tennis fan. I love to play. That’s my go-to real-life energy release.

What’s in store for Avi sic this year?

New music, a bunch of collaborations, lots of shows. Just generally keeping the momentum forward and going all in on my music career.

Avi Sic Online:

https://www.facebook.com/djavisic

https://www.instagram.com/avisic/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2zkKco91JEZWEnIYrWHZNe

https://www.mixcloud.com/djavisic/

https://www.youtube.com/user/djavisic