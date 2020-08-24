Breathe Carolina Discuss Musical Style and Latest Single

Breathe Carolina have been producing gnarly music content since 2007. Although Breath Carolina at one point had six members altogether, the group currently consist of founding member David Schmitt and Tommy Cooperman. Before heading into a mainly EDM direction, Breathe Carolina’s musical style blended electronic rock, emo pop, post-hardcore, and dubstep. Some of Breathe Carolina’s successful, high-ranking albums include Hell Is What You Make It and Savages.

The aforementioned Savages even ranked #1 on the Billboard US Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart. Their most-recent album, DEADTHEALBUM, came out on November 15, 2019 and it marked their first release on Spinnin’ Records and Big Beat. Furthermore, Breathe Carolina released their latest track titled, “IF U” on July 31 2020. Teaming up with Belgian producer Robert Falcon and pop phenom Conor Maynard, Breathe Carolina’s “IF U” is a vibrant version of Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 hit single, “If You Had My Love”. Here is One EDM’s exclusive interview with the Denver-based duo that is currently one of the most popular American EDM groups.

Kenny Ngo: How have you guys been doing lately for the past several months?

Breathe Carolina: We are doing well! We have been working on lots of new music, exercising, cooking, spending time with family, and just trying to stay healthy until we can travel and play shows for our fans again safely!

How was the production process on your latest single “IF U” like?

We went into it knowing we wanted to work with Robert Falcon again since we had such a good time working with him on our song “My Love”. We worked with him on the production and really just straight off the bat, everything started to come together in the right way. Concurrently, we knew we wanted to put a fresh Dance spin on it. However, we also wanted to make sure it kept the essence and feeling of the original.

Given the current social distancing guidelines and gathering restrictions implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, how did you guys work successfully with Robert Falcon and Conor Maynard in producing the single?

We are all from different parts of the world and with COVID we definitely couldn’t travel to work on this in the same room. It actually wasn’t bad at all doing it remotely – the guys made it a super easy process!

Since the track is a version of Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”, what sets it apart between your track and JLo’s track?

Well the original is a 90’s R&B track and with this we have turned it into a Dance/Pop tune with completely different production. We have Conor putting his take on the vocals of course and the verses lyrically are a little different as well. We kept the same chorus, melody, and the overall sentiments of the JLo version as we definitely wanted to make sure that stayed the same across them.

You guys released your latest album, DEADTHEALBUM, last November. What do you think about the album’s success, especially since it reached the Top 10 of Billboard US Dance/Electronic Album Sales?

The support that DEADTHEALBUM received had overwhelmed us. It had been a minute since we had Dave singing lead vocals and it was just a great feeling to put something out that we felt like was such a merging of our past and present as artists and see it be so well received on the other side. We’re just stoked that everyone connected to it so hard!

Before you guys went full EDM, your music was mostly electronicore (adding influences of post-hardcore, dubstep, and emo pop). What do you guys think of your current musical style compared to the edge-off-your-seat musical style from the late 2000s and early 2010s?

We still definitely like to bring the same energy and edge of your seat vibes to our newer music! Our musical style has grown along with us as we have developed in our career. Throughout the evolution of our sound, we have always tried to stay as true to ourselves as possible with what we are making.

Do you guys have any new music coming out at the end of this year and/or next year?

We definitely have a lot of new music on the way before the end of the year and definitely next year as well! We can’t wait for you to hear it.