Exclusive Interview with House Producer Redux Saints

A craftsman of proper house music, Redux Saints is gifting dance floor lovers with his new release “Bad Like Me”. Using his production expertise on this winning new track, Redux Saints reminds everyone of the regal essence that house music possesses. A love for dance music runs through the veins of this Chicago-raised, Los-Angeles based music producer and label boss. And the love he has for house music is felt within every listener. Now based in California, Redux Saints co runs Deep Tech Los Angeles Records (DTLA), one of the most highly respected house music labels in the country. What makes this label special is all the fun they have. Every DTLA release is music that Redux Saints would play at his own live sets. Showing that Deep Tech Los Angeles is not only a music label but a Redux Saints brain child, an extension of his own flavor.

Along with other up and coming releases including “About You” with Aaron Lowe, the second installment of “Redux Saints and Friends Presents: Thicc Beats Volume 2”, his first debut EP on Incorrect Music called “Falling For You” and his first ToolRoom record single release, James Brown “Sex Machine Remix”, Redux Saint has big plans. In this exclusive OneEDM interview, Redux Saints shares whats next for his music, the music of Deep Tech Los Angeles (DTLA), the making of their super fun live streams, and how he sees house music’s influence on all dance music in the past, now and forever.

OneEDM: We’re really digging the vibe of your latest release, “Bad Like Me”. Can you speak to what went into that track? What was the inspiration behind the track? What were you trying to convey with this tune?

Redux Saints: “Bad Like Me” has the signature “Redux Saints” sounds. The record has three major elements that you’ll always find in my productions: a groove that locks you in and makes your body move, a vocal hook that provides identity to that track, and enough detail in the arrangement to keep a listener interested. I typically look to use a strong soulful female house vocal in my records. Inspiration came from old Pam Grier movies where she demonstrated her toughness as she battled all the obstacles thrown at her.

OneEDM: Your label, Deep Tech Los Angeles Records, is one of the most well-respected new independent labels on the West Coast for house music. Whats the philosophy of the label? If the label has a culture, how would you explain that to be?

Redux Saints: The brand and the reputation of the label is built around me – my artist aliases Redux Saints Placebo eFx – as label boss. My label partner is William Tejada. With the abundance of music being released weekly, we try to differentiate ourselves by releasing quality music that adheres to the Redux Saints music standard, meaning, music I’d play out in my live set. We also try to make an artists’s release with us as an experience. We want the artist to walk away knowing that we put 100% into their release.

OneEDM: Such as by doing…?

Redux Saints: We provide artists promotional assets such as banners and videos. We also run each release through club DJ, radio, and press campaigns. An artist also has the ability to engage William and myself in discussion to help them with their careers. We’ve also tried to let people know that this label is all about having fun. So, we’re serious about our music, but goofy as f*ck in a lot of our social media postings. We love creating DJ-parody infomercial videos, such as “Hater-Aid Ointment”, “DJ Pee Jug”, “DJ Request Stun Stick”, and “DTLA Kobra Kai Dojo”. All parodies can be found on my Instagram account.

OneEDM: We’ve heard that you have very pointed ideas about the use of “EDM” when referring to what the acronym stands for, which is “electronic dance music”. Why are you so opposed to the term when referring to music made with computers?

Redux Saints: This isn’t new. Its pretty much a given that an underground artist doesn’t want to be called an “EDM” artist. Even though as an acronym, “EDM” refers to “electronic dance music” when one is talking about genre, it refers to a commercial style of music, such as electro or progressive-house which is not underground at all.

OneEDM: You have another new release as Redux Saints, this one with Aaron Lowe, “About You”. Can you talk about that release? What does the tune mean to you?

Redux Saints: Aaron and I met in a music program we both attended back in 2018. We started producing this track when I visited him in Barcelona for a gig he’d booked for me. We put the track on the back-burner for a bit, as I was advised not to release piano-house when trying to build my brand as being underground. That track seemed a bit commercial. Piano-house has had a response, lately, and taking that into consideration, we jumped back onto the project at the end of last year for the final production tweaks. Though I love piano-house, it’s not what I’ve been producing or releasing, lately, so I was holding it for the right moment to signal when it’s time for things to open back up, plus, summer is coming.

OneEDM: What is it about house music – tech-house, deep-house, progressive-house – that resonates with you the most? How do you see the role of house music in the modern era of electronic dance music? Can you speak to the relevance of house music today?

Redux Saints: The rhythmic patterns of dance music resonate with me. It helped that I grew up in Chicago, and house music was around me beginning at an early age. House music will always stand the test of time and continue to influence future genres and generations to come.

OneEDM: Livestreams exploded during the global pandemic and we don’t see them going away even in a post-COIVD-19 world. Take us through the livestreams you’ve done and/or are doing? What sets your livestreams apart? On what platforms are you live-streaming?

Redux Saints: The Deep Tech Loft Party was a set at my loft in downtown Los Angeles. We had eight cameras connected to a Ronald V-8HD video switch, and we routed our audio from a mixer to a Focusrite audio interface all running into open broadcaster software running on a Mac computer.

We started in June of 2020 and recored a monthly show along with some parody infomercials. Instead of real guests, due to pandemic, we featured full-body cardboard celebrity guests that hung-out in our VIP section. Guest as “Paris Hilton”, “Charlie Sheen”, Vice President “Kamala Harris”, “Jean-Claude Van Damme”, “Mike Tyson” and others graced us with their presence during the livestream events. We also had some celebrity promotion videos done for shows including Charlie Sheen, Alyssa Milano, Claude VonStroke and I’m Tyrone. The Deep Tech Loft Party can be found streaming on Twitch, Facebook, and Youtube for several months.

OneEDM: What’s your favorite way of engaging with your fans?

Redux Saints: My favorite way to engage fans is to make them dance on the dance floor. However when that isn’t taking place, Im engaging my fans on social media. So, if you comment on any platform, you’ll likely get a reply from me.

OneEDM: How are you discovering new artists to sign to your label, Deep Tech Los Angeles (DTLA) Records? Who are some of the new artists you’ve signed, whom you’re particularly excited about?

Redux Saints: The Deep Tech Los Angeles demo box is available online. Here an artist can upload their demos:

https://www.label-worx.com/demo/deeptechla

Another method of submission is through referrals from other established artists. We’re excited about some debut releases from Papa Marlin, Damon Hess, and DJ Ideal.

OneEDM: What other artists influenced you when you were starting-out your career as a music producer, label owner and DJ? What artists influence you the most nowadays?

Redux Saints: There was a strong trance influence on me back in the day. From Sasha and Digweed and Tiesto to Armin Van Buuren and Ferry Corsten. Trance was my first electronic dance music love. As I moved into tech-house, I became a huge fan of Martin Ikin. I really love how he puts together his track ideas.

OneEDM: What’s next for Redux Saints and Deep Tech Los Angeles Records?

Redux Saints: I have a few big releases coming up. I just did a collaboration with my good buddy, Aaron Lowe, based in Barcelona, called “About You”. We started working together on this record back in 2019 and I’m glad to have it finished and seeing daylight. Then I have the second installment of “Redux Saints and Friends”, coming with collabs with CHESSER, Mr. Oz, and DJ Ideal. This will be released on Deep Tech Los Angeles Records as well. Then, we move into two of my biggest releases of the year; the first is my debut EP on Incorrect Music, called “Falling for You”. This is then followed by my first ToolRoom records single release: the first official remix of James Brown’s “Sex Machine” on ToolRoom Records, which I produced with James Brown’s grandson, Jason Brown.

We have a release party planned for June 4th at Temp Ultra Lounge in Las Vegas. DTLA will be starting its Vegas residency during the second half of the year along with other festivals and gigs that are planned. One festival-like event that I’m taking the lead on is “Emerging Underground Labels” in Southern California. This event will showcase some of the labels that are really making a name for themselves in my local area. We are geared up and ready for the bus to take off this summer!