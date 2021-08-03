Facading Discusses Process Behind Latest Release ‘Freefalling’

Hey Facading, great to hear from you! First off, how are you doing?

Hey, I am doing great! The response on Freefalling has been great which always makes me happy!

Can you talk us through the inspiration and story behind ‘Freefalling’?

Freefalling is the follow-up to Walk Away which was a fan favorite of mine from last year. I thought this would be a nice follow-up to release, but with a more mature version of my sound.

What is your favorite part of the track?

My favorite part has to be the transition from the first drop into the second verse where everything pauses with the sub drop and translates that energy into the verse.

Sum up the track for us in 3 words?

Fierce, dark, and energetic!

Can we hear any of your musical influences in this release?

I am a big fan of KLOUD and the sound he is pushing. I think he is a phenomenal producer.

What tips do you have for budding Producers wanting to crack the dance scene?

Find yourself a nice friendly group that can help you with feedback, contacts etc. I am very lucky to be a part of a group with a lot of talented producers who have helped me along the way.

What are your hopes for this release?

I hope everyone will enjoy this release as much as Walk Away, and hopefully more. This is probably my favorite release so far and the response has been massive.

How would you sum up the typical ‘Facading’ sound you’re so well known for?

A hard bassline complimenting the topline combined with heavy drums. Earcandy is also super important to keep the track interesting.

What techniques do you use to keep your creative spirit alive?

I enjoy going to the gym. It helps me stay sharp and creative, and gives me more energy throughout the week. It also gives me a good opportunity to see if the track hits hard enough during my gym sessions.

Can you let us into an exclusive for any projects you have coming up soon?

Right now we are wrapping up a massive collab with 8 artists on the same track. One of my favorite projects I’ve participated in, but I can’t reveal too much about that now.

Facading Online:

https://facebook.com/FacadingMusic

https://instagram.com/facading_

https://soundcloud.com/facadingmusic

https://twitter/facadingmusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3swqKb9ThB6V60oQEFyDu0?si=Ieijjj6fS0GmdiLNs-RpfQ