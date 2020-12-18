Getting to Know Slow Motion as a Producer

Slow Motion released a remix of Joyia’s “Come Down” earlier this year, transforming the relaxing song into a danceable groove with its spellbinding beats in classic Slow Motion fashion. Although he picks up the tempo, Slow Motion manages to retain the song’s relaxing core, adding an undeniably pulsing flair to the song.

The Brazilian producer joined us for an interview, also giving us a bit of insight into the production process behind the track’s remix. Most importantly, we got to understand him a little more as an artist.

About Slow Motion

Kaynã Reis, also known by his stage name Slow Motion, first broke out in 2016 with his remix collaboration of the song of “Drinkee” by Sofi Tukker with Vintage Culture. Four years later, the producer and DJ accumulated over 60 million streams on Spotify and 30 million views on YouTube with his remix of Jorja Smith and Maverick Sabre’s “Slow Down.” Additionally, the song made its way to the top of Beatport’s Deep House charts, topping at number one, and Spotify’s Global Viral 50.

Jillian Nguyen: How have you been doing this year?

Slow Motion: You know despite everything that is happening outside, I’m trying to keep my focus on music and trying to keep my mind clear and healthy so I can be productive in the studio.

How would you describe your music to those who are getting introduced to you?

My music as Slow Motion isn’t about inertia, some people misinterpret what I actually feel and what I want other people to feel with my songs. The key is actually to keep a low profile. I don’t want to get attention for myself, I just want the music to speak for itself. So, I would probably say that you have to listen to it and then get your own feelings about it because music is not about opinions.

What was the production process like behind the remix of Joyia’s “Come Down?”

I heard Joyia’s original song and I really liked her voice, so I instantly sent a message to her manager and I got the stems, it was very easy to work on it. The original song was awesome and I loved the saxophone on it, so I kept that part and just added my own signature sounds on it.

Do you have any artists inspiring you right now or any artists you’d like to collaborate with in the future?

I’m a huge fan of Kaytranada and R&B in general, artists like Masego, FKJ, Frank Ocean, Kyle Watson, so many great artists doing great things. It really inspires me just to have the opportunity to work with different people, doesn’t matter if you are a famous artist or not, I think if you have talent that speaks for itself.

Are there any venues or music festivals you’re looking forward to performing at after COVID-19 dies down?

I’m looking forward to traveling abroad outside of Brazil and meet new places and cultures. We already have some plans for when things get back to normal and I can’t wait for that.

Are there any favorite memories you can share with us from any of your live performances?

For sure when I first played “Slow Down” in El Fortin (notable venue in Brazil), the crowd reaction just confirmed what I already expected, that the song would be a massive hit. But of course, I couldn’t imagine how massive it would be, it is just crazy to even think about that moment.

*Slow Motion shared a video of his performance here.

What goals do you have for your music?

I’m not an ambitious person, my goal is just to share my songs with people in general. My music has taken me to unimaginable places and I’m just grateful for that, I just want to keep doing the only thing I love to do forever.

Do you have any upcoming projects that people should look out for?

Music is my only project, but I do dedicate myself to find new songs that can spark it up to people’s souls again and again. It’s my way to say to people everything will be ok.

Do you have anything else you’d like to share with our readers?

I think the best I can say would be to follow my profile on your favorite platform and listen to my songs and hopefully, we will see each other soon around.

