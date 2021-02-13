H3nry Thr!ll Talks About “The One” in Exclusive Interview

Breaking out as an up-and-coming producer to keep a keen eye on, H3nry Thr!ll unleashes “The One” with BrokinPaper featuring Bridget Barrera, keeping in tune with his flurry of fresh tracks.

On the rise with a meteoric trajectory for his career, H3nry Thr!ll has already captivated the attention of major names in EDM, including Alesso, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, and more. Producing at the age of 12, performing at clubs and festivals at 15, and dropping releases at 16, H3nry Thr!ll’s career closely resembles Martin Garrix’s path in music. This latest release is an exemplary share from the American producer, displaying his diverse talent in the studio.

“The One” opens with a deep sound complemented by the slow introduction of Bridget Barrera’s vocals seeping between the notes. The song’s somber bassline captures an intimacy among each element within the song, tying the track together. Round claps interspersed throughout “The One” bring out the energy. Moreover, they pave way for a gigantic drop matched with Bridget Barrera’s vocal performance.

“The One” pivots towards a darker sound for H3nry Thr!ll as he shares the studio with BrokinPaper, amply highlighting the two’s impeccable range for tackling a mesmerizing soundscape.

In celebration of “The One” with BrokinPaper and Bridget Barrera, H3nry Thr!ll spoke with One EDM about his unique career as a growing producer and the process behind the collaboration.

Check out H3nry Thr!ll and BrokinPaper’s “The One” below or via your favorite platform.

Jillian Nguyen: First of all, thanks for doing this interview! So, what’s your story? How did you start making music at such a young age?

H3nry Thr!ll: Thanks so much for having me! I started making music when I was about 12, after I got an iPod Touch and found a music-making app on there. I was inspired then by artists like Skrillex, Martin Garrix and Don Diablo, and it slowly evolved from there into more niche artists. After a couple of years, I graduated to FL Studio and then I really started to get serious working to make the best music I could. Since then, I have been working everyday to get the best music I can out to the world and working with the coolest people along the way.

How do you balance making music and performing while still being a teenager?

I just finished high school in December, which was such a relief – haha! But my team around me has been super, super helpful in helping me balance my work with school and still going out and being a teenager. For me, it’s about finding and keeping the right balance – some days I will work on music all day and other days I will work on music a little bit and then make sure I have plans with friends or stay ahead of schoolwork.

Can you talk about your production process? What’s it like when you start a song?

I almost always start a track with drums. It’s the first instrument I learned to play, so my brain often starts there. If I can’t get the beat to knock the way I want it to, it’s a good sign the track won’t hit for me and I can let it go. With this latest release and my previous release, I tried to spend extra time on the drums to get the balance right across swinging the right way and sounding heavy, and hitting hard. After drums, my process varies from there. Sometimes I will go onto the melody or sometimes the bass, it really depends on how I am feeling that day and what strikes me then. I try to let my process flow a bit depending on how the track is coming together.

How has your sound evolved since you first started making music?

Oh boy, haha, I can honestly say it has come a long way. Just the other day, I found a bunch of my old music and it still had that “H3nry Thr!ll” style to it, but the production quality was nowhere near where it is today. Given my age and relative experience, I know it is super important for me to keep pushing the standard and quality of my music, and to continue to learn and experiment all the time. My music is definitely still evolving but I am very happy with where it is right now!

How did you connect with Brokinpaper and Bridget Barrera for “The One”? What was it like working with them?

I found BrokinPaper on Instagram and we had been DMing for a little while before we thought about working together. He posted on Instagram a snippet of a demo he was working on, which I really liked, so I reached out and asked if I could work on it a bit with him. We got a really solid demo made, and it needed a vocal, which is where Bridget came in. I got in contact with her and sent her the demo. She sent back the vocals super fast and then from there it was just a few more tweaks to the production and processing the vocals to how we wanted it to sound. To finish it, I flew out to LA, and Bridget and I finished it. BrokinPaper was super happy with the version and that’s how it came to life! The whole process of working with new and different artists is, to me, a big part of the fun.

Did you have any inspiration for this latest song? If so, can you touch on it?

I have been making club music for a while now, and I felt like I wanted to make some more chill and deep music. The rough demo I found from BrokinPaper was a really good idea of where I wanted to take my sound for my next record, so it worked perfect for the transition.

What are some major milestones that you’re proud of in your career?

Getting the support from some of my biggest musical inspirations like Alesso and Don Diablo was a really cool moment for me. Also just getting all the feedback from fans and listeners on new music is such a crazy feeling – the fact that people really enjoy something I made will never ever get old.

What’s next for you?

Well, right now with COVID still being so bad in America, mostly the current plan is to make a lot more music. I have been trying out some really weird styles and sounds recently that you will all hear before the end of this year. I have some awesome new collabs and remixes coming up too that I am wicked excited to share with everyone. Oh, and I have to decide on a college and start that in the Fall.

Do you have any advice for producers following in your footsteps?

Just keep working at it, every day. This is a marathon, not a sprint. You have to keep setting goals for yourself and constantly create new goals for yourself so you always have something to keep working towards. But don’t forget to celebrate along the way. Each new milestone, each new release, each new finished song. Take a moment to celebrate and remember what you are working towards.

Lastly, do you have anything else you want to share with our readers?

Thank you all so much for your continued support, and I really hope you enjoy this release with BrokinPaper and Bridge Barrera, “The One.” Also, follow my Instagram, @henrythrill, for more music and teasers coming soon – 2021 is going to be a big year for tracks from H3nry Thr!ll.