Hotboxx Tells More About His Story, Influences And Coming Projects

Hotboxx is a star on the rise. Hailing from one of the world’s party capitals, Miami, Hotboxx is ready to keep his music journey going, as his more than 10 years of experience has seen him sharing the stage with important acts like Fred Everything and Trick Daddy, as well as perform at important venues in Miami like LMNT, Treehouse, Racket and Do Not Sit On The Furniture. His eclectic style is surely finding new listeners with every release, as the DJ aims high and plans to achieve new goals in the near future.

We sat down with Hamid Tabibi aka Hotboxx, to ask him more about his influences, his achievements and his plans for the future

Hi Hotboxx, how are you?

All is well, thank you for asking

Can you tell us more about yourself? What’s your name, where are you from?

My name’s Hamid Tabibi aka Hotboxx. I’m From Miami. I am 31 years old and have been making music for about 10 years now. I’m Miami Born and raised with my family descending from Spain, Cuba, and Iran (Persia).

How did you get introduced to music and when did you realize this was what you wanted to do?

I have always had a huge interest in music, particularly electronic music since I was a child, listening to artists like ATB, Todd Terry and many other phenomenal DJ’s/Producers since I was about 9-10 years old. I grew up playing Piano and Trumpet also which taught me how to read music and also gave me a basis for producing. When I was starting college a friend of mine left some turn tables at my house and my brother who was producing Hip Hop beats at the time told me I should try making music on Reason. From there, I started making music. Probably about 5 years after that, a good friend of mine, Bryan, started pushing me to shop my music, I really was just producing for the love of it but was not doing anything with the music I made, about a month after that I signed my first track and started learning about the industry and realizing this was something I truly love and want to pursue.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

I get inspiration from many genres and sounds, there are definitely some artists that inspire me to be better and their production truly is special but I wouldn’t say there are 1 or 2 particular artists that inspire me. At different points in my life, I’ve taking inspiration and influence from different artists. I’d say most recently artists like Dennis Cruz, Cloonee, dimmish, bontan and a few others have been an influence in my more recent productions, especially some of my unreleased music. Also growing up in Miami, Latin music and Miami Bass have had a huge influence on the style of music I like to produce and spin.

How would you describe your sound to someone who hasn’t listened to your music before?

I don’t really have a particular sound but for those who understand electronic music and are truly into the scene I’d say you’re going to get a mixture of most sub genres in the electronic music world when you listen to my music. I try and push my production to be somewhat of a hybrid and cross genres within the electronic music world. For those who may not be so into electronic music I’d say that my music won’t be repetitive or bore you, most tracks will have a different flavor and that will keep things interesting for the ears.

What are some of your greatest achievements so far?

I still have much to accomplish and am nowhere near where I want to be, but if I were to mention a few things I would say pushing my Spotify and overall streams to over 200K streams, reaching a global platform through streaming, and charting on 5 different releases of mine has also been a blessing and lastly playing gigs internationally. But as I mentioned above, there is still so much to accomplish.

Who would you like to collaborate with in the future?

As far as right now, the artists I mentioned in my musical influences would probably be the people I would love to collab with at this moment. I am also working with some fantastic local artists on collaboration projects and have many upcoming releases with these artists.

Which one of your releases would you recommend listening to that best describes you as an artist?

I would say my release ‘Hialeah’ is a track in which I really tried to encompass the musical influence of Miami especially on the Latin sound with a club flavor. I was very happy with this track and I actually named it after the city I was born in. Hialeah, a city here in the Miami Dade area.

Can you tell us a fun fact about yourself?

In some of my tracks you can actually hear me singing, and in the upcoming months I plan on having many more releases with original vocals.

What’s in store for Hotboxx for the upcoming months?

Right now, I am looking to push the brand forward, I have local shows scheduled as well as one international festival in which I will be playing in the next few months. As far as releases go, there will be some edits coming out for free download and a collaborative project with Flynn Nolan that will be released on Blanco y Negro. Many more things in the works as well I hope to make 2022 the best year yet for my Hotboxx Project!

Hotboxx Online

https://soundcloud.com/hotboxxmiami

https://www.instagram.com/hotboxxofficial/

https://www.beatport.com/artist/hotboxx/487548