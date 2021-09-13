Introducing Floormagnet – The Talent Behind The Music

Hi Floormagnet, tell us a little bit about yourselves? (Names, ages, where you’re from, what you do , etc)

Floormagnet collective was founded in 2021 by producers/DJ´s Grey Decay, LFO Black, Pink Noise, Blue Wave, Green Delay, and Red Square. We´re a collective of six people founded in Sweden, with a base in Stockholm and London, all with various musical backgrounds from the dance scene of electronic music.

As in many creative professions, we also have parallel careers in the IT industry, art, and fashion and also, we value family time with our kids. Age is just a number… it´s our endless passion for electronic music that keeps us young in mind, but our ages are between 40-55 years.

How were you first introduced to music and when did you realize this is what you wanted to do?

Totally blown away when we heard Kraftwerk “Autobahn”, it was like an awakening and since that day we have been engrossed and in love with electronic music. After consuming electronic music, we got inspired, and when we start to produce electronic music. Then it was only analogue set-ups and expensive based on only hardware, we spent thousands of hours in the studio compare how “easy” everything is today based on software.

We had a setback in the ’90s, a burglary in the studio, and everything was stolen after that we needed a break, and when the new technology came, we started to produce music again. Somehow, taking a short break gave us new inspiration and we evolved both on a personal and musical level. For us electronic music is a lifestyle, we´re electronic music geeks and proud of it.

Who are your main musical influences?

For us musical influences mean several things, those that we subconsciously emulate and from those that we consciously take direct inspiration from like ideas, directions, techniques, etc. If like us one has a passion for music, they’ll find ways to discover new sounds and incorporate them into their influences. We´re always hungry for new sounds and genres to pique our interest.

Our earliest musical influence was definitely Kraftwerk, DAF, Yello, Front 242 The Human League followed by The Cure, David Bowie, KLF, Todd Terry, Armand Van Helden, Tiga, Miss Kittin, Dj Hell, Danny Tenaglia, Kevin Saundersen, Carl Craig, Carl Cox, Sven Väth, Boy George, Josh Wink and David Morales, Damien Lazarus and Maceo Plex.

What are some of your greatest achievements so far?

A milestone was our debut release ‘Boom!’ that features a remix from Swedish multi-platinum Grammy-nominated DJ and producer by Zoo Brazil, from that we established a long-term collaboration with Zoo Brazil.

We started Floormagnet from zero in 2020 and from that we have done everything by ourselves from designing all visuals from “cyborg branding”, covers, promo videos, content, and the music which is our core. We´re proud of how we combine our skillsets in Floormagnet, it´s our love for electronic music that has been pushing our career moving forward and giving back to our community. Keeping up with our release plan and for the positive response for the guest mixes for 6 AM and Like That Underground. The remix of ‘Champagne Promises’, Animal feat. Rebecca & Fiona and gaining their support was a great success for us.

What would be your dream label to release on?

What a tricky question and very hard to just to choose one, our top six would be Nova Mute, Kompakt Records, Deejay Gigolo Records, Bedrock Records, Lone Romantic Records, and Cocoon Recordings.

Who would you love to collaborate on a track with?

Without hesitation for an older act, The New Order and other dream collaborations would be Tiga, DJ Hell, Josh Wink, and Danny Tenaglia.

Which one of your releases would you recommend listening to that best describes you as an artist?

I would tune into ‘Raindrops‘ packaged in a suggestive reminiscent of Kraftwerk and “The Robots” with a dystopian soundscape with dreamy vocals and groovy basslines. Dark, monotony, deep and hypnotic mixed in a captivating blending that captures our sound.

If you could produce any other genre of music, what would it be and why?

Punk because of its vital energy with fast-paced songs, hard-edged melodies, and stripped-down instrumentation, with its a subculture in the ’70s and a rebellion attitude really appeals to us. Feels a bit like the early years of the electronic underground music scene, with raves that were nothing like they are today. Music unites people and the scene evolved, it´s fantastic to see how the community has been growing over decades.

What is your ultimate career goal?

Get on a tour worldwide behind the decks to meet our audience and to see people dance, collaborate with other producers /DJs in the industry for remixes, producing and playing b2b.

Tell us a fun fact about yourselves? (not music related)

One of us has a parrot (Malla) that turns its head upside down and says, disco, disco… Some parrots can live up to 60 years of age so will probably try to teach her to say, techno, techno.

What’s in store for Floormagnet this year?

As 2021 marks the re-birth of Floormagnet we have upcoming guest mixes, single releases, debut EP, upcoming exciting collaborations, and live gigs. Focusing on producing and finalizing tracks, develop our skillsets, and releasing music on our label FM Recordings (Floormagnet Recordings) and other respected labels. This year’s vision is to cut through the noise and grab people’s attention in the electronic music scene, today music is a commodity and we live in such a fast-paced world, and it´s hard for every electronic artist/DJ to get the attention they deserve. It´s hard work behind the scene and as an independent and emerging artist, you need to be humble, have an open mind, ask for help and have perseverance.

Floormagnet Online:

https://linktr.ee/Floormagnet