Introducing Renowned DJ and Producer Flatfoot Sam

Flatfoot Sam has been dabbling in the intricacies of music production ever since taking an interest in Dance music from 18 years old. He kicked off his career with the releases of a few vinyl bangers in the early ’90s, which cemented his place in the industry. Shortly after, he found his feet in a new line of work – promoting dance parties. His admiration for dance music has trumped every other genre that the scene has to offer, Flatfoot Sam has always been beguiled by the beauty and emotion conveyed through the art of electronic dance music. We caught up with Flatfoot Sam to see what he’s all about:

Hey Sam, great to meet you. First off, how are you doing?

Really good thanks mate, thanks for the interview.

Tell us a bit about your musical background?

I’m a music-lover of all genres, almost without exception. I got into music at school and into dance music from listening to bands like The Prodigy and Leftfield. As well as early DJ mixes from events like Fantazia.

What made you fall in love with dance music?

The vibe. It is so powerful. It moves me massively. I love things that sound epic. Which is why I love Trance and Hardcore. I used to go to all the Hardcore events I could every weekend. In fact, I was always hanging around ‘The Rhythm Station’ listening to the DJ’s mix and loving the vibe. After a year or so, I decided I wanted to be that guy spinning the vinyl so I bought a pair of shitty Soundlab decks and started mixing and getting my demo tapes out there.

Who are your idols?

(Dance) musically, people like Carl Cox, Rampling, Weatherall, Tong, Pickering, Sasha and Oakenfold who pioneered the early days of dance music in UK from people like Alfredo, Dave Mancuso, Larry Levan who were part of the transition from disco and funk in Ibiza and US. Early rave promoters like Biology, Genisis, Sunrise, Fantazia, Energy.

What is your biggest career achievement to date?

I had a couple of releases on vinyl in the late 90’s which was banging Techno stuff for DJ’s to play out. That was cool. I played a lot of clubs, festivals and parties from 1996 to 2012 including events to a few thousand people which is just amazing. I played Creamfields after Judge Jules to a big old circus top full of wet ravers and random places like boats and old forts on the Isle of Wight. More recently, my first release in the TripField genre “I Never Left” gave me a massive buzz and peoples positive reaction to it.

Tell us about your favourite creation to date?

My favourite creation to date is “I Never Left”, which is the first release for me in recent times but also has spawned a new genre – TripField – somewhere wedged in-between Leftfield and Portishead maybe. We all love to pigeonhole music, don’t we? I say I don’t but then I do so…

What genres do you mostly dabble in?

All of them, I’m such a slut.

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself?

My name’s not Sam and I don’t have flat feet.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Leftfield, The Prodigy, Portishead, Massive Attack, Kosheen.

And finally, what do you have in store for us in the near future?

Well, seeing as you asked… We have the second single in the TripField genre being released late May / early June called “Van a Bailar”. It is chilled and floaty and then has some harder sounds 2/3rd’s way through as it gets a bit more uplifting. I reckon it’d sound good around the pool with a Peroni on the go.

I’ve written 2/3rd’s of the first TripField album which Van a Bailar is leading up to which will hopefully be a late Summer release.

