Introducing RMA, Beatport and Apple Music Chart-Topping DJ

RMA has worked with legends such as Fatman Scoop on tracks such as “Lick U” and has released on top labels including Axone, Sirup and Noface. Additionally, he has produced multiple top-charting tracks on Beatport and Apple Music. RMA has been a fundamental part of the music scene for many years now and has constantly impressed audiences all over with his exquisite hits. We caught up with RMA to find out more about the man behind the music.

Tell us about how you first got into music?

I started my DJ’ing and producing career at the age of 16, spinning records at home. A few months later I started off by playing a set at a friend ́s house party in front of his high-school class and other peers. From that moment on I knew that my real passion was to make people happy with his music.

Who were your influences growing up?

Fatman Scoop, Pitbull, Lil John, Ying Yang Twins and Tiesto.

How would you describe your sound to someone who hasn’t heard it before?

It is music that contains recognizable, powerful and happy beats and elements in RMA style.

What has been your biggest achievement career wise?

My track with Fatman Scoop in 2018, released on EDX’s label Sirup Music. This song was added in 2019 to Sony Music Club Sounds Vol. 88.

Which one of your releases would you recommend to someone who hasn’t heard your music before?

RMA – “Show U” (Label: 2Dutch Deep).

What made you fall in love with dance music?

I have a really broad taste in music. Although I grew up mainly with Hip Hop music. It almost never has anything to do with the genre or the artist. It’s almost like falling in love with a person – when it comes to true love, it’s never just about one thing.

What is your all-time favourite song?

Tchami – Adieu

What would be your dream label to release on?

Spinnin’ Records.

Finally, where can we go to check out more of your music?

You can find all my music released yet on my official website.

