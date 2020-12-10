Noel Holler Talks About Recent Single and Future Plans

Noel Holler is a 23-year old rising dance music talent hailing from Bielefeld, Germany. Noel Holler’s recently-released tracks have marked key pivotal points in his career, with his summer-released tune “Every Morning“, featuring 23-year old German singer Leony and produced by Berlin-based VIZE, going on to garner support and remixes from revered artists the likes of Hamburg-based DJ trio Lanné, The Netherlands-based DJ duo Bougenvilla, in addition to North Rhine-Westphalia-based Maxmillion. Since its release at the end of this July, it’s gone on to impressively receive over 1 million combined streams across all platforms, an exciting feat for any up-and-coming producer. Noel Holler also released a vibrant single, “Powerless“, on November 13, 2020.

A dance music cover of Nelly Furtado’s groundbreaking 2003 masterpiece of the same name, the new reinterpreted version of “Powerless” features vocals from fellow German, singer/songwriter, Jona Selle. “Powerless” marks the talent’s third musical offering of the new decade, with his July-released song, “Every Morning” featuring Leony still performing well. Out now on Universal Music, “Powerless” is available to listen to across all streaming platforms. Here is One EDM’s exclusive interview with Noel Holler as he discussed his reasons on releasing “Powerless” and plans for next year.

Kenny Ngo: As 2020 is approaching to an end, what do you think about this year in your perspective?

This year was very hard for Djs. With no live business, fans could easily forget what a DJ does. This year we have to perform much more with focus on streaming and social media plattforms, what usually isn’t just our main focus. My music carrer was amazing though, as I got signed at Airforce1 Records, Universal Music and released my first two Songs “Every Morning” feat. Leony and “Powerless” feat. Jona Selle.

About your latest track “Powerless”, it is a cover of Nelly Furtado’s 2003 hit single of the same name. What are the similarities and differences between your cover and Nelly Furtado’s original?

The original is a great 2000’s track. My version is a faster modern dance tune – adapting the music style of 2020.

Has Nelly Furtado reacted to your cover yet?

No, unfortunately not yet. I would love to know what she thinks about it!

Why did you decide to release your cover of “Powerless”?

I think specially now we should consider, that “life is too short to live it just for you”. Because of this pandemic, we have to keep together and strong – united and for everyone. With distance, of course.

Jona Selle provided vocals for “Powerless”. How was it like working with him?

It was very nice! He is a professional, cool guy with an incredible voice. It was easy to work with him.

Earlier this summer, you released “Every Morning” featuring fellow German artists Leony and VIZE. What are your feelings on the continuing success of the track to this day?

I am very proud of it and hope it continues like this! As it is my first single, I will always look back at it in my life. I am happy I have had already such big music partners on my side.

Have you also listened to the remixes for “Every Morning” produced by DJs such as LANNÉ, Bougenvilla, and Maximillion?

For sure! I think I was the first person who listened to their demo’s. I love their new interpretation of “Every Morning”.

Are you going to release a new EP or album in 2021?

Oh yes, there is a ton of new music in the pipeline. Stay tuned!

What are your plans for next year? Musical and non-musical.

Musically, I want to continue on my path and take the next steps! Beside music, stay opportunistic for the current situation for all artists and musicians and people in general. Plus, my friends and I planned to build a large self-made pool next summer.

For anyone who wants to visit your hometown of Bielefeld, would you recommend them to check out an Arminia Bielefeld football (soccer) match?

My football heart belongs to Werder Bremen. That’s all I can say. 😉