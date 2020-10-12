Quickfire Interview With New Jersey-born Artist Save As

After being hailed as a master of bass, New Jersey-born artist Save As uses elements of jazz, funk and R&B to set his music apart from the crowd. Save As has landed EPs on world-renowned dance labels such as Lee Foss’s Repopulate Mars, Nasty Funk and Delicious Recordings. Save As has also gained the support from industry icons such as Pete Tong, Martin Ikin and Mirko Di Florio, all of whom have championed his tracks in DJ sets and radio shows. We caught up with Save Us for a quickfire round of questions.

Favourite song of all time?

Armand Van Helden‘s “You Don’t Know Me”.

Biggest inspiration?

Going to see live shows or play some. I’d always get inspirations after being out on the field.

Worst habit?

Switching DAW in the middle of a project! I got better now to stick with Logic.

Biggest career achievement?

Signing with Lee Foss’ label, Repopulate Mars.

DJ-ing or Producing?

They go together for me. You produce then you go DJing your production out. I do prefer DJ-ing as you have a direct human contact and live reactions.

Dream collaboration?

Daft Punk

Best DJ set you have ever seen?

Fatboy Slim rocking the Circuit Grounds stage during EDC 2015.

Funny career memory?

DJ-ing a “festival” that was like into the woods that literally turned out being a crack shack in the woods with a fire and 10 people attending! Never got paid for it.

Best piece of advice you’ve received?

Sometimes less is more, especially in music production.

What’s up next for Save As?

More music with a revisited sound, I am trying new genre and vibe lately.

Just got two tracks signed with a cool label and also working a remix.

