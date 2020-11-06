Rezident Talks About ‘Chapters’, UK Experiences, and 2021

Rezident is an up-and-coming German producer who has cultivated the attention of fans and music industry figures alike. Rezident has returned with another awesome work of music titled Chapters. Chapters is a three-track EP that Rezident recently released on October 23, 2020 via Anjunadeep.

Rezident’s unveiling of Chapters follows the successful releases of “High Spirits” and “Blurred Focus”. This EP enhances his ability to create sonic environments that develop a therapeutic and euphoric experience for every listener. Here is One EDM’s exclusive interview with Rezident, a unique producer who received support from notable electronic music artists such as Diplo, Nora En Pure and James Grant.

Kenny Ngo: How was your Halloween?

Rezident: I almost forgot it was Halloween to be honest! I was just sitting at home and working on music.

Although Halloween fell on a Saturday this year, the current pandemic has really changed the whole atmosphere. How did you feel about celebrating weekend just before the big day arrived?

Halloween has never been a big thing for me, maybe it’s just not as big here in Germany. We’re probably missing out on it! I’ve seen some friends’ costumes on Instagram, but decided to stay home myself.

Onto the music, you just released your latest three-track EP called Chapters. What is the general music style of this EP?

There’s a lot of music that inspires me, often times it’s classic house-records. I like that type of music because of the simplicity of it – there’s just a couple elements that evolve throughout the track. This is one of the things that comes through in the Chapters EP! Generally, I’d say the genre is “Deep House”, but everyone says something different and it doesn’t really matter!

How is the EP’s music different from your past releases such as “High Spirits” and “Blurred Focus”?

Compared to my previous releases, the Chapters EP has more drive & energy, and a more raw vibe to it.

The EP is released through Anjunadeep. How is like working with this accomplished deep-house label?

I’m really happy about this & also the previous release with Anjunadeep (“Pure”)! They have a great fanbase, and it’s been nice to see the reception – not only to the EP but also everything around it.

I had the chance to play a DJ-Set on the Anjuna Twitch-Channel, and took over the Instagram Stories & Spotify Playlist. There will be another live-stream on twitch about the production of the EP, so stay tuned for that!

When you were woking on Chapters over the past year, you had spent time in the UK for five months during an exchange semester. How was your experience like in the UK?

One of the experiences in Leeds was that we were allowed to do overnight-sessions in the studio at college. Basically you go in around 7 p.m. and leave anytime before 7 a.m. This is something we were never allowed to do here in Germany, so right from the start I knew I had to try it haha.

During the night, everything except that part of the building was closed and we had to walk about 15 minutes through the darkness to the nearest 24hr mini-shop to get a smoothie or something like that. I remember we had to pass a scary cemetery along the way. That’s nothing anyone should do regularly, but it somehow was one of the things that stuck in my mind!

When everything gets better again, would you like to revisit the UK (and other countries) again? If so, which locations over there would you want to revisit the most?

I’m not that much into traveling just for the sake of it. However, it’s always great to get around places when it’s music-related! I’m not sure which place I’ll visit next but for now I’m happy to be in Berlin!

Do you have any more new music coming out in December or in the beginning of 2021?

Yes! I can already announce a remix for AlunaGeorge, which is scheduled for January 2021.

Do you have any touring plans in 2021 and/or beyond?

I think everything is on hold right now. For now, I’m working on new records.

What is your biggest hope for 2021?

I can’t decide. It would be great to end the COVID era, but there’s also a lot of other things we should fix!