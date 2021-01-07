Rootkit Discusses Recently Released ‘Recursion’ Album

Norwegian artist, Rootkit, released his debut studio album, Recursion, last month via independent label imprint, bitbird. Available on all major digital streaming platforms, the complete album showcases Rootkit’s mesmeric, musical talent, including the rising artist’s signature sound coupled with some newer and diverse musical influences. Rootkit’s Recursion is available for download and stream on all streaming platforms.

As Rootkit thoughtfully constructed this collection of tracks, he spent considerable time perfecting the sound design of each while also teaming up with in-demand topliners including Gloria Kim, Nevve, Cammie Robinson, Casey Cook, and Noé to deliver electric melodies and ethereal vocals. Here is One EDM’s exclusive interview with Rootkit as he talks about Recursion, how he started to develop his own brand of drum-step, and his plans for the rest of 2021.

Kenny Ngo: Your debut album, Recursion, is out now. How are you feeling right now as your album has finally come out?

Rootkit: It is a really great feeling now that the album finally has come out. I’m proud of the album as a whole and it’s been great to see other people’s feedback too. It feels good to be able to look at it as an album, instead of a collection of tracks like it was during the period it was made and put together. The support on it has been amazing and i’m excited to let it grow and just see what happens!

In your own words, what is the overall theme of Recursion?

The theme is very atmospheric and deep. A lot of the tracks were created just to make a vibe and feeling.

The album is released via independent label imprint, bitbird. How is the partnership between you and the label been so far?

It’s great, they have been awesome to work with! They are very supportive and so is their community which makes for a good place to release music.

The album’s lead single is titled “Be With You” Is there a backstory behind the single?

The track started out as just a small loop of the main drop. Later I made some sketches for the intro and sent it over to my manager for help in getting some vocals for it. At this point, the track was just a sketch but the vocals from Gloria Kim sounded amazing and it all came together very fast after that.

You collaborated with Gloria Kim in producing “Be With You”. How was the collaboration with her like?

The collaboration with her was awesome. Just a few emails and the whole track came together very fast. It’s amazing how easy the internet can make things happen.

You also collaborated with Nevve on “Only Knew”. What are the unique differences between that track and “Be With You” ?

“Only Knew” is more of a half time drum-step type of track. It’s similar to my first releases years ago but in a more evolved style. “Be With You” has a house beat and overall very different structure than “Only Knew”. The tempo and drums are very different in the two tracks.

You started producing music at 14-years-old. Why did you decide to start music career back then?

Me and some friends started getting very into electronic music back then. It felt crazy to me because it was all just made on computers and that anyone could make it so we tried. It was a lot of fun but never something I imagined I would or could make a career out of. We started uploading our tracks anonymously on YouTube and giving away free downloads just for fun.

It was very fascinating how you could just write “dubstep” in the title and tags of a video and magically, people from all over the world would listen, write comments and follow us. After a few years of doing that, I started meeting other people doing the same thing, and some of them were actually making money from it. That’s when I learned about the music industry and I gave it a shot. Turns out, I was at the right place at the right time.

When and why did you decide on developing your own style of drum-step?

In 2013, I made a remix for Krys Talk’s track “Letting Go”. It was originally a liquid drum and bass track and I had rearranged the drums to a halftime pattern. It turned out pretty cool and different from everything else I had made until that point so I continued making that style and the rest is history.

What are your musical and personal plans for 2021?

Make some cool, new music and just enjoy life!

What do you wish for the most to happen in 2021 and beyond?

I think everyone and myself who have been alive the past year have the same wish for 2021 and beyond at this point.