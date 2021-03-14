Soltan is a Very Enigmatic Middle Eastern Producer

Soltan, 23-years-old, is the stage name for a very enigmatic producer from the Middle East living in Toronto. Soltan is the tip of a spear in an electronic music movement he pioneered by his unique approach to sound.

Moreover, he is an Iranian-born artist who has been making dubstep music for years. Unfortunately, he has to release it under his “Soltan” moniker and can’t come out about his identity because of Iranian government regulation.

Iran has a big dance music following, but no clubs that have a dubstep appeal. He was recognized and signed originally by Firepower. Furthermore, he has since garnered a lot of fans in Western states who want to see him live. Soltan immigrated to Canada to produce more music and play shows.

Alessia Toscano: Soltan, what is your creative process like?

Soltan: “I sound design as much as I can because sometimes sounds can give me ideas for a new track.”

What is one message you would give to your fans?

“Try to love each other as much as you can, you never know what happens tomorrow!”

Who would you most like to collaborate with in the future?

“Space Laces, Peekaboo, Lil Nas X, and Amr Diab.”

What are your inspirations when producing?

“Listening to lots of world and folk music and sound designing keeps me inspired to write new things. Besides that, Space Laces.”

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

“I try to take from each culture and bring it into bass music with my sound. Bringing the desert’s sand and sun to everyone’s ears!”

Also, how are you coping with stress during the pandemic? How do you manage shifting priorities or changing deadlines?

“Trying to sound design and discover new things as much as I can. Making YouTube tutorials keeping me busy as well!”

If you were to make a playlist with new 2019-2020 covers/songs, which ones would be in your top songs?

Walls Cave in

Beirut

The Unburnt

System Failure

Mumbai Madness

Face Slam

Common Courtesy

Any new projects in the making?

“Big surprise for 2021!”

Your music has a unique style, how did you decide the best way to add a Middle Eastern feeling to it?

“Thank you, the Middle East has a rich history and culture. From the Persian Empire, Egyptian Pharaohs, Indian Maharajas and Turkish Sultans to the Islamic Golden Age that expanded the Middle East throughout Andalusia. All I want is to show the culture and history of the Middle East to the world!”

Do you feel music is taboo in some countries? How can we show people that music can bring nations together?

“There are many places like where I’m from. Thus, different factors make it taboo in the world but we must all try to change it. By sharing the knowledge, art, and spreading the word, we can do it!”

You inspire many artists and fans producing and DJing, what made you start?

“Listening to Lady Gaga – Born This Way (Skrillex Remix) changed my entire life. The way Skrillex brought bass music to my life, nobody else could do it.”