Subduxtion Tells Us More About the Behind the Scenes of His Remix of ‘That Eskimo’s Coat’

Subduxtion continues surprising his followers with new hard-hitting tracks and impeccable mixes for his flagship weekly radio show ‘Dark Signals’. His fantastic and signature style and sound is displayed in his latest releases; most recently, subduxtion joined a group of talented DJs to remix Sizz Nickhrome’s track ‘That Eskimo’s Coat’. Subduxtion’s version undoubtedly showcases his sound and colors, an energetic beat, deep basslines and a mysterious but powerful overall vibe are the key components of this certified banger.

While subduxtion continues to work on upcoming releases and episodes of his show, we asked him more about the behind-the-scenes process of his remix of ‘That Eskimo’s Coat’.

Hi subduxtion, how are you?

I’m good, thank you! It’s been a good year so far.

Your remix of Sizz Nickhrome’s ‘That Eskimo’s Coat’ is out now, how did the collaboration come about?

I’ve been a long-time fan and supporter of the label, Pocket Food Audio that released the remix collection. We first came to each other’s attention back in 2020. I reached out to them to do a podcast/mix for them in 2020. My podcast/mix was number 004. From there we just stayed in touch, which led to me contributing the track, ‘Dust’ to a compilation they released in late 2021. In 2022 they put out a call for remixers for ‘That Eskimo’s Coat’ and I definitely wanted to be part of the release.

What elements of the original version inspired you to produce your remix?

I used sections from the synth parts and the percussion. I used Serato Sample to make a number of two and four bar loops from the original elements and built my remix from those loops. I also sped-up the track and did some pitch shifting to change the key of the track.

Did you experiment with new sounds or processes?

The newest process that I’m using is utilizing guitar pedals as part of my sound-design process. Over the years I’ve collected a number of guitar pedals. I have a re-amp device which allows me to run hardware synths, virtual synths and drum machines through my various pedals. My pedal collection includes distortions, overdrives, delays, amp simulators, reverbs and a few pedals that can really mangle and manipulate audio in really interesting ways.

What plugins did you use while producing this remix?

I used Arturia Analog Lab 5, Air Hybrid 3, Native Instruments Maschine 3 and Battery 4, Valhalla VintageVerb, Minimal Audio Rift, Cableguys ShaperBox, Waves HDelay as well several of the UA plugins – the 1176LN and SE, the Neve 1073 EQ and channel strip, the Pultec EQ Collection, the Studer A800 Multichannel Tape Recorder and the LA 3A and 2A plugins. In addition to the aforementioned plugins, hardware really played an important part of the remix. I made use of a Behringer DeepMind 12, an Arturia MicroFreak and a Roland TR-6S. I also used the JHS Pedals Colourbox 2, Game Changer Audio Plasma Drive (Eurorack version) and Light Pedal, and the TC Electronics June-60. The June-60 is a fantastic emulation of the much-loved Roland Juno-60 chorus.

What would you like to achieve with this track?

With every track that I create, the ultimate goal is to hear myself getting better as a producer. The thing we’re all chasing as artists is how close can I get what we hear in our head to be how the track finally sounds.

Are there any other artists you’d like to collaborate with in the near future?

I would love to collaborate with Bicep. I’m a huge, huge fan of theirs and it would be an incredible learning experience to go in the studio with them. The sound of their productions is like a masterclass in how to create space for a lot of elements to coexist in a mix.

What keeps you inspired to make new music?

I’m always listening to music whether new or old. Hearing what other producers and artists are doing is always inspirational. There’s always something I hear that makes me sit-up and take notice, whether it’s a particular sound, how the song is mixed or the arrangement, there is no shortage of inspiration.

How would you describe your style and sound to someone who hasn’t listened to your music before?

I would describe it as dark, moody Progressive House. I tend to favor minor chords and that instantly lends my tracks a darker and moodier sound. The sound of Progressive House from say, 1990 – 2010 certainly left its mark on me.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m really focused on my weekly radio show ‘Dark Signals’. The show has been airing for seven months on a number of stations, worldwide. Beyond the radio show I’m taking a month or so to just experiment in the studio. I think it’s important to just get in the studio and play around without trying to write a new track. Just messing about can help clear your musical mind and give you some new found inspiration to start making new tracks.

Listen and buy ’That Eskimo’s Coat (subduxtion Remix)’ now:

https://www.beatport.com/track/that-eskimos-coat/16753621

Subduxtion Online:

Instagram | Audius | Soundcloud | Beatport

Sizz Nickhrome Online:

Instagram | Soundcloud | Spotify

Pocket Food Audio Online:

Soundcloud | Beatport | Instagram