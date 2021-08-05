Terry Golden – Latest Artist in Future Rave

Hailing from Denmark, Terry Golden is somewhat of a veteran in the dance music industry, with almost 30 years of knowledge under his belt DJ-ing and Producing in the electronic music scene. With musical influences built from various genres and artists who have helped to shape Terry’s sound today, you can thank the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, and some of his more recent influences like David Guetta’s Future Rave sound, which Terry homed in on and took in his own direction.

Hi Terry, tell us a little bit about yourself? (Name, age, where you’re from, what you do etc)

My full name is Terry Goldenbeck, and just Terry Golden when I am an artist. I am 47 years old, from Denmark. I am a DJ and electronic music producer, and I work with lights.

How were you first introduced to music and when did you realise this is what you wanted to do?

35 years ago, I learned to play the guitar, and in some years, I was a lead guitarist in different bands, playing rock and pop music. I followed the music into my higher education, learning the basic music theory, and my dream at that point was to become a pro musician, but life wanted something different for me at that time. My preference in music changed after I went to a big Tiesto concert, and from that point, I was hooked to electronic music, and even it took me a few more years before I started to DJ, I guess the dream has always been there.

Who are your main musical influences?

That is a real tuff question, as I listen to quite a lot of different music. Pearl Jam was my starting point, but as an electronic artist, I would say Armin Van Buuren to begin with. Covid-19 har given me time to reflect on my sound, so I changed from classic Trance and found my own sound. My new Sound from my EP Future, and latest single Dreams, Morten & David Guetta’s Future Rave sound, has for sure been my biggest influence, but with my own twist.

What are some of your greatest achievements so far?

My latest single ranked #2 on the Mainstage Beatport Top 100, just after David Guetta, and in front of Morten & David Guetta – so that was a surreal moment.

What would be your dream label to release on?

I am currently signed to Sirup Music, which I am really proud of, but would be fantastic to release on Spinnin` or Armanda. I will say most important for me, is that I get support as an artist for PR, marketing and live bookings, etc.

Who would you love to collaborate on a track with?

I would say Morten, he is Danish like me, but also really like the “new” sound from Alesso, and of cause could be very cool to have a collab with Armin Van Buuren.

Which one of your releases would you recommend listening to that best describes you as an artist?

Surely my new stuff with Dortmund, Red Dusk, and Dreams as my personal favorites. That’s also the style you will hear on my future released.

If you could produce any other genre of music, what would it be and why?

The style I am doing now, it’s really a mixture of my favorite genres Big Room, Trance, House, and progressive mixed with a bit of Terry Golden flavor.

What is your ultimate career goal?

Play live on the main stage at the biggest electronic festivals.

Tell us a fun fact about yourself? (not music related)

I love Champagne and I never get a hangover!

What’s in store for Terry Golden this year?

A lot more music is in store, my next release EvaR out 13.08.2021 on Sirup Music, and hopefully also on some bigger events, clubs, etc if Covid-19 will allow it, it’s hard – but I am all in for the music. You will also hear me on my own weekly show Art of Rave, and monthly residence from October on Ibiza Club News Radio.

Terry Golden Online:

https://soundcloud.com/djterrygolden

https://www.facebook.com/DJTerryGolden/

https://www.instagram.com/djterrygolden/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0yoxuOLsU1fPmUb1KIjGU9?si=51L-w4u8QRKOLlU04geLzw&nd=1