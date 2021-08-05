Threefold Rising Talent Kebi Makes Waves in The Scene

Hailing from Canada, threefold talent Kebi specializes in DJing, Producing, and creating art. Viewing his human experiences as a spiritual canvas of expression, Kebi’s unique feel-good vibe is a direct reflection of his inner world, which features a delicate alchemy of deep house roots, disco grooves, and vast meditative experiences.

Hi Kebi, tell us a little bit about yourself? (Name, age, where you’re from, what you do, etc)

Hi! My name is Kevin Joyal, I’m 29 years old, and I am an infinite being of light and love.

How were you first introduced to music and when did you realize this is what you wanted to do?

Apparently when I was a baby, I used to dance all the time. My mom even coined it as “The Kevin Wiggle” haha I guess music has been inside of me forever. I played piano, trumpet, and drums growing up, and discovered the world of electronic music around the age of 15. That’s when I really realized I wanted to dedicate a portion of myself to this career path : ).

Who are your main musical influences?

That changes every day depending on my mood haha Going all the way back, some that come to mind have been The Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Pharell, Lil Wayne, John Mayor, Jack Johnson, Blink-182, Sum41, Sublime, Bob Marley, The Dirty Heads, James Brown, Bee Gees. In the electronic scene more specifically; Moodena, Angleo Ferreri, Bas Roos, Saision, Polo y Pan, Sebestian Leger, Fatboy Slim, Nicola Cruz, Zuma Dionys, Love Thy Brother, etc. All the super-duper funky feely stuff.

What are some of your greatest achievements so far?

My greatest achievement thus far has been manifesting a life that provides me with the ability to expand on my dreams every single day : ).

What would be your dream label to release on?

hmmmmmmm. Tropical Disco records were the current dream label to release a track on and in exciting news I have recently signed a track with them which will be coming out sometime next year!!!!! Woohoooo dreams do come true! haha, Other dream labels gotta include All Day I Dream, Cosmic Awakenings, MoodFunk & Black Jukebox.

Who would you love to collaborate on a track with?

Anyone who is spreading the universal truths of love.

Which one of your releases would you recommend listening to that best describes you as an artist?

Maybe Soul Kicks that is out now on Sync.Records. Or the self-released track “No-Mames” featuring my good friend Maria Bobadilla.

If you could produce any other genre of music, what would it be and why?

Every time I sit down at my computer it seems a different cross of various genres is being expressed through me haha currently I am working on few projects that cross the electronic world with the meditative mantra world. Pretty stoked in that direction.

What is your ultimate career goal?

To be spreading love, light, good vibrations, and inspiration in order to help people (including myself) unlock deeper parts of the soul.

Tell us a fun fact about yourself? (not music related)

I see myself in everything and everyone, and it is all aspects of nature that see themselves in me. There is no separateness. We are one.

