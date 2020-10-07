Velvet Code’s SO FIERCE MUSIC Gives Artists a Voice

Velvet Code, an innovative DJ/producer from Toronto, has launched his very own label SO FIERCE MUSIC. The imprint wants to give artists a voice and platform, no matter their age, race, gender, or sexual identity. Working with dedicated talents, SO FIERCE MUSIC guides artists while providing a proven platform for success. For each release in the future, SO FIERCE MUSIC will unleash a special merch line. Velvet Code and his SO FIERCE MUSIC team designed the march line and the assets will consist of clack fans, shirts, tops, and hoodies.

Velvet Code’s sophomore album, Dreamer, accumulated over 2 million plays on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. The track “Mary Offered Ladybugs and Love Yous” even hit #27 on the Billboard Dance Chart. His music can be described as ‘80s and ’90s-influenced EDM, most notably the sub-genres of electro-house and progressive. Additionally, he also hosts two amazing shows that broadcast to a global audience: “Rise to the Rhythm” radio mix-show and the weekly one-hour “Solitary Confinement Saturday” show on Facebook and Instagram. Here is One EDM’s exclusive with Velvet Code, a fantastic artist and founder of SO FIERCE MUSIC who is a big supporter of LGBTQ2+ artists around the world.

Kenny Ngo: You just released your very own record label, SO FIERCE MUSIC? How does it feel being in charge of it?

Velvet Code: I’m super excited about it! In fact, the response we’re getting from artists around the world is overwhelming. There are so many LGBTQ2+ artists out there who have felt the pain of being marginalized because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. It’s my ultimate goal as the head of the label to provide these artists with a platform and opportunities to thrive in their music careers.

Do you have any artists on the label that you would recommend everyone to check out?

The first artist released on the label is Sofonda Cox, the viral drag queen sensation from Toronto Canada. Sofonda is one of the hardest working queens in the industry, and the two of us have come up with a vocal house hit called ‘THRIVE’ which will be out on October 16th. Make sure to follow her instagram, @Sofondacoxto, to get close to all the action!

You also host two weekly radio shows, “Rise to the Rhythm” and “Solitary Confinement Saturdays”. Are there differences between the two shows?

Yes, Rise To The Rhythm is my weekly mixshow that features the latest and greatest in house, tech house and vocal house that’s been going on for over a year now. I love throwing in classic house from time to time as well. You can check out my mixes on Mixcloud, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. My Solitary Confinement show will resume in October on the MixCloud platform as well. I took a month off to focus on my label and upcoming releases.

Back in July 2019, you released your second album, Dreamer. Since it was released, it accumulated over 2 million plays on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Right now, how do you feel about its success?

I’m pretty stoked about it that I’m already working on my Quarantine album which is currently untitled. I wanted to wait to begin working on it, as I wanted to take in everything that is happening in the world, and now I have full perspective of this crazy world we live in. It’s been difficult for all of us. I’ve learned a lot about myself, and there has been a great deal of pain as well as triumph during this time. I can’t wait to share what I’m working on with all of my Velvet Warriors out there!

One of your tracks on the album, “Mary Offered Ladybugs and Love Yous”, reached #27 on the Billboard Dance Charts. What does it mean for you when you see a track you produced make it on a Billboard Chart?

It’s surreal, and I’m thankful for all the DJs who supported my track and the amazing remixes of it around the world. I’m truly humbled to have been considered. It’s sad that the Billboard Club Chart can’t operate without clubs. I hope they find a way to make it work because I feel that clubs aren’t coming back any time soon.

What are the similarities and differences between Dreamer and your 2010 debut album, Black. Blue. Blind.?

Black. Blue. Blind. was my experimental electropop style with a very light feel to it. Dreamer was a more brutal and blunt set of stories of what my life was like for the years in between the two when I simply didn’t know what my life was going to be. It was hard to write ‘Dreamer’. It took me years to finish.

Your musical style has been described as ’80/’90s-influenced electronic music, particularly with electro-house and progressive-house. What has been your favorite house music show or festival that you attended in the past?

Seeing Danny Tenaglia live at Miami Music Festival in March of 2019 was one of the best experiences I’ve had at a festival. I don’t go to festivals often, but when I do, I like to see my favourite classics, and Danny is at the top of the list for me. It felt like being inside a dream.

Before COVID-19 occurred, what was the last show or festival that you performed at?

Two weeks before COVID, I was given the opportunity to perform at DAHNCE KAHMP in Toronto. It was the World Premiere of “Teenage Dreamer” which was going to be released two weeks later, but COVID hit, and everything went on pause. I’m thankful that I have such a strong, dedicated team now with The Media Nanny leading the way, who were able to navigate through the industry cutbacks to get me some great coverage of that single.

Do you have any new music plans coming up at the end of this year and in 2021?

My next release is out on October 9th. It’s a new Halloween themed version of ‘Break The Silence’ with one of the most powerful and influential electronic music producers on the planet, FORD. I’m excited about this collaboration. The track is powerful and produced at 432 HZ, which adds some incredible magic to the track!

What is your main wish for the world today?

My main wish is for us to hang on and fight COVID-19 in the smartest and effective way possible, so that we can soon get back to performing for all of you again. We can do this! When we finally kick COVID’s ass, hopefully in early 2021, there will be so much magical live music everywhere next summer for everyone to participate in.