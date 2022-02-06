Workals Brings Techno and Orchestral Music Together

Workals is a very talented melodic-progressive techno producer from France. Born as Kevin Rodrigues, Workals has garnered a fascinating reputation as a producer who incorporates diverse orchestral elements into his music. Through this unique musical style, he brings the live orchestra experience onto an electronic music dance-floor, concert venue, and music festival.

As of this writing, Workals is preparing for his last U.S. tour stop tonight in San Francisco. His latest United States tour has seen him performed in notable stops such as Denver, Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Here is One EDM’s exclusive interview with Kevin “Workals” Rodrigues as he provides more detail about his must-hear musical style and his future plans. Follow him on Instagram as well!

Kenny Ngo: Hi Kevin, for many people who don’t know who are you behind the Workals name, who are you and what is your style of Melodic-Progressive Techno like?

Kevin “Workals” Rodrigues: Hey! My name is Kevin. I am 32 and I started music by learning how to play the piano when I was three-years-old. I’m composing electronic music for a bit more than 10 years now. I would describe my style as “electronic orchestral” as I try to mix classical instruments with electronic music.

Do you feel like Melodic Progressive Techno blends the best of classic, orchestral music with modern, electronic music? Especially if it feels like merging the world of old music with new music.

I think an instrument is just an instrument, and it only depends on you to make it play something that will sound good at the end. I like the fact of having extremely different influences and not being forced to fit into a genre

What made you decide to pursue a route in creating electro-melodic music like the ones you are creating?

I always thought that electronic was awesome for its infinities of possibilities of sound and effects. However, I also felt it was often lacking of emotion, and that’s what I try to add with this “film music” atmosphere.

One example of how innovative and expansive your style of music can be is found in your Cercle performance back in 2019. How were you feeling during that performance?

It was a great moment and I hope we will have the occasion to do another one! The Cercle team is awesome and also it felt special to play this show in Provence where I live!

Did you feel like your Cercle performance might have allowed electronic music fans to have a newfound respect for orchestral musical elements and influences?

Probably for some of them! I like to think that I’m proposing a bridge connecting two worlds. Then again of course, not everyone can like it. I am definitely very focused on the fact of delivering something as good as possible to make it special anyway. Either you like it or not…

You are about to conclude your latest U.S. tour on February 5th in San Francisco. What has been the most memorable city and highlight of your tour?

More than one city, I got to see a little more of this great country. The more I come to the United States, the more I love it! I think this tour is the beginning of a new beautiful adventure.

What are you looking forward to in your final tour stop, San Francisco?

I’m looking forward to give everything as I use to do! But of course, as the last show of the tour, I would love it to be some kind of climax.

What is next in terms of tours and performances for you?

I unfortunately can’t say much right now but im working on a huge one for the end of the year.

Are there any exciting details regarding new music that will come out from your upcoming album?

I am experimenting a lot, trying to get rid of all boundaries. Tempos in particular. I do not want to be a slave of this 115-130 regular club bpm (beats per minute). I really feel the need of exploring and let my creativity go all over the place.

What is your personal hope for this year (in your opinion)?

I hope I will come back to the U.S. before this thing I am working on. The parties where I play here are improving every day so I feel it’s going an awesome direction! I am also very excited about the end of the year. You will know why pretty soon.