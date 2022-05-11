ZEHV Introduces Himself Through His Story, Influences And Inspirations

ZEHV is a talented DJ and Producer whose characteristic sound and hard-hitting releases are catching the attention of followers all over the world. While his music makes its way into dance floors everywhere, hitting the top of the charts on Beatport, and garnering recognition and support from household names like Guy J and Fehrplay, we found time to sat down with him to learn more about his project, his background and his dreams and goals for the future. Here’s what ZEHV had to say.

Hello ZEHV! How are you?

Hey! I am doing alright thanks, visiting my family in San Francisco this week and always happy getting to visit California.

Can you tell us more about yourself?

Absolutely! My name is Will and I go by my artistic name ZEHV. ZEHV is actually a take on my Hebrew name, Ze’ev, which means wolf. So, both Will and ZEHV are me! I grew up in San Francisco and currently live in Brooklyn.

When did you start making music?

I’ve been making music my whole life, I played piano and guitar in a few Rock and Blues bands until I was 2014. I started producing electronic music in 2015 after seeing Eric Prydz, it really opened my eyes to a whole new world of musical experimentation and creative freedom. It started off just as a hobby but quickly turned into an ambitious passion project for myself.

How did you learn how to produce?

I started out in FL Studio just pushing every button and trying every synth without really knowing what I was doing. I quickly immersed myself in everything I could and began going to lots of music production events at SAE Institute in Emeryville, being active in many music production subreddits, watching tons of YouTube tutorials, and reading a lot of production related blogs. I became fascinated with production and sound design and sought all the knowledge I could find.

I had help from a lot of talented friends along the way as well, who helped me reach a higher level of production quality. I never studied this in school, but I worked with my now close friend and mentor, Ohmlab, for 4 years to learn the ins and outs of sound design, mixing techniques, and anything music production related I had questions about.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

It’s evolved over the years but I’d say now it’s Jeremy Olander, Fehrplay, Guy J, Red Axes, Khen, Kasper Koman, Gai Barone, Cid Inc. and there are definitely more. There are SO many talented artists out there putting out quality music, I love it.

Where would you like to play in the future?

Argentina would be so fun, the energy and passion the crowds there bring is incredible and I’d love to bring my music there. I’ve heard a lot of great things about India as well, it’d be fun to play in Goa!

What’s your dream collaboration?

Oh man – easily Guy J. I spend a lot of time on sound design and he is a big reason for that, the way his melodies evolve constantly just blows my mind! It would be so fun to make a song with him!

How would you describe your sound?

Groovy and energetic basslines overlayed with some melodic elements and a catchy melody. I’m always drawn towards high energy basslines and beautiful emotionality and feel like my music bridges a gap right between the two. I like to design my songs so each has its own individual journey.

If someone wants to listen to your music, which track should they listen to first?

Definitely recommend ZEHV– Stella, which was a big release for me last year and is a great introduction to my current style.

Do you have any hobbies aside from music making?

I do! I played squash competitively in college and continue playing today. I also LOVE cooking and exploring new foods. My first job was actually working in a high-end kitchen cooking for thousands of people daily.

