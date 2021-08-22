2013 Electronic Dance Music Favourite Track Listing

2013 electronic dance music is increasing in popularity each year because it’s first official release. Many people have been captivated by the smooth and unique tones of this new electronic dance music. It’s also sometimes called slow music or trance music. This electronic style of music was made popular by artists such as Above & Beyond, Ambush at Club Canvas, Chase & Status, Kaskade and Ciella. These artists are some of the most famous DJs, producers and music producers in the world.

Many fans have come to love this unique electronic style of music, and they have been waiting for this year to see the second installment of ‘2013 Electronic Dance Music Year Round’ featuring these and many other artists. The great thing about this album is that it’s available for free download right here on my website. And even if you don’t download it right now, you will definitely be able to find out where to download it when it comes out. You’ll be able to hear the tracks by different artists, including Disclosure, Calvin Klein, Merqury and Mako and many others.

The artists mentioned above have all been huge crossover stars, using this music for both radio and music releases. However, they are not the only ones who are keeping the genre. There are many new artists who have released their debut singles this year with EDM songs that have taken the world by storm. Above & Beyond and Chase & Status have a couple of songs that have been featured on the’ 2013 Top 10 Music Songs ‘including ‘Hyperactive’.

These artists have all brought unique takes on trance and have given us fresh, modern takes on the genre. They are masters at creating trance like sounds that grab you and never let you go. And just like the artists mentioned above, they have mastered the art of making this music sound uplifting, melodic and inspiring. The songs they have released are some of the best we have heard in a while. They’ve created a huge buzz and have even been featured on numerous ‘Best of Times’ lists.

One of the newest names in the game, Opticalland has come out with some great trance tracks. His style is that of a traditional DJ set with melodies that are melodic but still dark and mysterious. He has a deep voice that gives you that vibe you would expect from a DJ. He has a track that goes back to his days as a teenager going clubbing and his classic ‘I feel alive’ track. Other tunes that are worth listening to include ‘Tears’ and ‘Haze’.

One of the most exciting newcomers in the trance world is Swedish House Mafia. After putting out a number of fantastic singles and albums, the group is back with its third album ‘Manor’. It’s great to see them sticking to what they know and making it work for them, without taking themselves too seriously. Expect some heavy vocals and lots of sultry, dark beats on top of all that classic Swedish disco music for your ears to take in.

Above all, we have Kaskade who has created a name for himself over the years with his brilliant trance songs. Expect some new material on his website and possibly some single’s from forthcoming releases on other labels. If you haven’t heard him in action yet, do yourself a favour and check him out. His music is so smooth and mellow; there’s no need for lyrics. Just enjoy the ride.

These are just some of the names you can expect to see on trance tracks this year. You may even come across some more that weren’t represented here. I highly recommend checking out some of the artists mentioned above and looking through some of their music online to give you an idea of what styles are popular. As always though, let your ears be the filter to the sound you’re listening to. This year there are many strong contenders in the trance realm and it will be a good season for those that really push the boundaries and dare to make something new and unique. Have a great holiday season and all the best in it.