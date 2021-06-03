2021 Electronic Dance Music Concerts

2021 electronic dance music will no doubt continue to shape the future of electronic and underground music. This year saw the release of many new and exciting albums by well known artists, many of which you probably hadn’t heard of before. This is a great thing, but what is the most important element of these albums? The answer is matchless production. As long as the artists are talented enough, the rest should fall into place. Here are some of my personal favorites in this year’s lineup.

Above & Beyond present some of the finest trance music to be released in recent memory. Arty and Optical are leading the pack with their stunningly hypnotic trance masterpiece “above & beyond”. Fronted by the amazing vocal talents of Alessia Cara and vocalist/bassist David Gutta, this is a massive album that deserves a spot on the top spot for best trance album. If you’re a fan of Above & Beyond, I highly recommend this album. It’s a masterpiece.

Above and Beyond features some big name trance artists as well. Swedish House Mafia, Kaskade, Avicii, Arty and many other incredible artists make up this exceptionally talented group of producers. Above & Beyond take you into the rarefied world of psy Trance, where the sound is almost completely synthesized, with vocals and instrumentation only adding to the rich quality of the sounds. This album is something to listen to alone and will captivate you from start to finish.

Above & Beyond’s “Amenable” is another stellar release. Featuring the single “manifesto”, this collection of downtempo and dark club music has been getting rave reviews from most corners of the web. One of the highlights of this album is the track “Stockholm Syndrome” which samples the classic song “Stockholm Syndrome” by Swedish House Mafia. Although it doesn’t have the same level of popularity as the aforementioned track, this is still an amazing album worth checking out.

If you’re looking for something with a little more edge, look no further than Arty who is set to embark on his first worldwide tour this year. Already notorious as one of the biggest DJs in the world, he will be touring across Europe and Asia, featuring his own sets at most famous clubs. As expected, he’ll be performing with some of the finest artists in the game including Kaskade, holding down the decks in Fabric, Tomorrowland, and other clubbing hotspots. The pair will also be supporting numerous other legends of the EDM scene including Carl Cox, Paul van Dyk, and others. If you’re ready for a taste of the best trance on the planet, grab your tickets now.

Above & Beyond, Avicii, and Arty are but a few of the many huge names in the world of trance music. trance artists ranging from Above, Arty, and Armin to Alesso and Excision are all preparing to blow up this year’s party circuit with their debut albums. Expect big things from these artists as they prepare to take the world by storm.

Above & Beyond have already proven that it’s not all about having a great appearance; the team behind it has put a lot of time and thought into their production as well as their performances. Their trance music will not only impress with its deep and heavy beats, but will also have you dancing your heart out. Above & Beyond will be appearing at some of the most respected clubs around the world, including Clubsterdam, Home Club, Antivix, Kulture, Clubliquid, T-town, and many others. This year could turn out to be an excellent one for trance fans, so get your tickets now!

If you want to experience some of the best trance on the planet, then this year is the right time to do it. The world seems to be on the cusp of an explosion of amazing new tracks that will break all the rules we’re used to. Just when it looks like we’ve seen it all, some new talent emerges to take our breath away with their incredible blend of style and personality. So, what are you waiting for? Go see these artists right now and enjoy the live show of trance!