5 Dark Electronic Dance Music producers You Should Check Out

What kind of dark electronic dance music artists do you like? Well, if you are new to electronic music, and you haven’t yet discovered the underground, then you are probably best suited avoiding most of the noise. These are the same people that will post videos on YouTube of their worst dancing moments, or tell you that they “thought it would be funny to look back and see all the comments that were made about our video”. Now, I’m not saying that everyone that dances on a video shot on a cell phone is a troll. But, you’d have to be mad to read some of those comments, right?

Some people dance for money, some for fame, some for recognition, some just because they like it, and then there are the “normal” people. These are the types of dark techno and dark music artists that you should look out for. There are plenty of these types around. They may not have thousands of followers, but they sure have lots of fans.

So, what are some dark techno and dark dance music artists that you should pay attention to? Well, the first one that comes to mind is the German group Decadence. I am sure you’ve heard of them. This German group made a major impact on many people when they started to make music in the late 80’s. And this is why they are always remembered by so many. This is a major reason why the underground is still alive and kicking today.

Another dark techno artist that you should check out is Sean Price. He is from Manchester and he also dabbles in the dark electronic music scene. He has released music on a number of labels. As an example, his first release was on the respected Ambush records. He has since went onto bigger and better labels. There is a great deal of talent behind his techno beats and this is what really sells him.

The next dark electronic music artist that you should take a look at is somebody from France named Gilles Roumier. He has been producing electronic music for about ten years now. His style is very interesting. He has a dark and mysterious side to him that other producers don’t have. His music is dark and heavy but at the same time very melodic.

The last dark techno producer we are going to talk about is none other thanbreaks. Paul Winter has been producing fantastic beats for over seven years now. He has worked with such artists as Chromeo, Swaggaag and others. When you mix his beats with the darker techno, you get something that is truly spectacular. This guy knows what it takes to produce great dark electronic music and he is certainly someone worth listening to.

I could sit here and write an entire article about each of these amazing producers. They are all great, creative and innovative and each one of them has a unique style of producing dark techno. They all have unique sound and style and they push the limits of what is dark and futuristic. Dark beats make you feel like you are inside a dark futuristic world where technology has taken the middle ground.

These producers definitely live up to their nickname “The Industry” and they push the envelope of what makes dark electronic dance music. There isn’t a bad track in either of their albums. They have an uncanny ability to put together dark melodies and make them groove. They are all incredibly talented and well worth listening to. Each one of them has some incredible albums available to fans of dark electronic dance music.