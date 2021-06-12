A Beginners Guide To Electronic Dance Music

EDM electronic dance music, sometimes also referred to as electronic dance music, party music, or just plain dance, is an expansive category of percussive, electronic dance music styles created mostly for clubs, raves, or clubs. The term ‘EDM’ itself has several different definitions but in general they are music which are very similar to house and techno music in the way that it is mixed. It often has many similar musical elements, yet it is very different in its production. Often the DJ works the music hard, playing only certain sections of a song repeatedly, making fast changes to a track mid-way through a song, and includes other random effects to the mix. ‘EDM’ seems to almost co-exist with the idea of ‘rave’ or ‘house’.

What is EDM? Well, it is short for ‘electronic dance music‘. Though it may be familiar to some of you as house or techno music, what sets it apart is the use of percussion, soft vocals, a fast tempo, a heavy level of danceability, an aggressive attitude, and more. This style has really come into its own over the last few years. And because it is so popular, it is seeing huge amounts of commercial growth.

EDM, as it is often called, started out as a reaction to the hardstyle and tribal music that was becoming so prevalent on UK parties (particularly in the city’s rave scene). It was meant as an alternative. The difference is that, whereas tribal and hardstyle DJs were at one time aggressive and bordering on risky, this new music tended to be much more positive, celebratory, and ‘safe’. It also tended to draw from various other styles such as industrial music and Latin, making it something more universal in scope.

The birth of EDM actually took place in the late eighties, when the’MDMA effect’ kicked in. This term refers to the fact that rave music and other related styles became increasingly popular amongst young people. The main reason for this was the release of ecstasy, which is known scientifically as the ‘love drug’. With this increased popularity, the electronic dance music genre was able to grow and evolve.

It is not hard to see the influence that EDM had on the rave scene in London. In fact, many DJs from around the world now cater to rave parties. And they are no less popular or sought after than any other kind of DJ, including traditional DJs and other artists who were not originally part of the rave scene.

The style of electronic dance music is highly eclectic, being anything but ‘one-size-fits-all’. It is very fluid and can change with the wind, taking existing tracks and modifying them to take on new roles. It is also very progressive, the kind of thing you would expect to find in a new progressive rock band rather than something coming out of a nightclub. If you want something that is less predictable, etc might be a good choice.

There are many forms and styles of electronic dance music available to modern day DJs. Everything from reggaeton to breakdancing has been adapted for use as a rave music form. It is also worth remembering that whilst rave parties were originally for younger people, the genre has moved well beyond that. Even the mainstream is waking up to the sounds of rave.

One thing that is clear from all the research and analysis into electronic dance, however, is that rave music will never die. In fact, it is set to become even more popular in future years, probably even more dramatically than today. The rise of ‘techno rave’ as a style in Britain is especially notable. With computers and laptop power, the ability to ‘set up’ a rave in your own home is at least something worth considering. Also worth considering are clubs with ‘raveler bars’, where techno music is played alongside live drumming and vocals.